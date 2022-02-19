Alcorn Central’s boys haven’t been at full strength all season, but that didn’t stop them from making a little history on Tuesday night.
The Golden Bears beat Byhalia 55-53 in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs, giving them their first playoff win in 10 years. They did it without Alex Moore, who has been slow to return from a broken leg he suffered during football season.
“We kind of went into this season with a lot of questions marks, especially having Alex go down,” second-year coach Josh Harrison said. “I was kind of worried that we weren’t going to be ready to make that step or able to make that step to the next level. They responded well.”
Keagan Hicks has been chief among those taking up the slack. The senior guard is averaging 20 points and 6 rebounds per game. Opponents have thrown all manner of defenses at him with little success.
“He’s been nearly unstoppable,” Harrison said. “… Any time anybody picks him up with any kind of full-court pressure, he’s just able to take one or two steps by. He’s got a long stride and gets to the basket and finishes about as well as anybody I’ve ever coached.”
Senior guard Brady Talley has also been big. He’s averaging 15 ppg and hit the game-winning shot against Byhalia.
Moore has actually returned to the court, but in an extremely limited capacity. The senior forward led the Bears last year with 17 points and 8 rebounds per game. He returned to the court in January but has barely played.
He’s still having an impact, though.
“He’s been very vocal in practice, works hard,” Harrison said. “His communication has definitely picked up among the team. He’s the No. 1 supporter on the bench and kind of that locker room presence we don’t necessarily always get.”
Alcorn Central (16-14) will travel to Winona (20-8) tonight for a second-round game. The Bears are not content with just the one playoff win.
“As long as we can keep them off the boards and we can contest shots early and not give them any kind of momentum early in the game,” said Harrison, “I think we have a really good shot at moving on to the next round.”