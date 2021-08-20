• Playmaker missed last season after breaking ankle in opener.
Chadwick Sanders, RB/LB, Jr.
• Rushed for 500 yards, 4 TDs.
Reed Johnson, QB, Jr.
• Steps into starting role; had strong spring game.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Matt Meeks is 6-24 at Alcorn Central, including a 1-14 mark in division play.
OFFENSE
The Bears suffered a big loss last season when Charlie Staley (Sr.) broke his ankle in the opening game. He’s back now and will be one half of the double-wing attack.
Two years ago, Staley rushed for 677 yards and five touchdowns.
Chadwick Sanders (Jr.) will line up at the other wing. At quarterback is Reed Johnson (Jr.), who was the starter in junior high but did not play the last two years. Meeks said Johnson had a strong spring.
Twins Tyler and Taylor King, both seniors, anchor the line at the tackle spots. Tyler weighs in at 275 pounds, while Taylor is 230.
Ryan Pleasant (Sr.) will start at center.
DEFENSE
Staley’s return is just as crucial on defense, where he plays sam linebacker. Sanders is at the will, while Dylan White (Sr.) mans the middle in Alcorn Central’s 4-3 scheme.
The King boys both start up front. In the secondary, Landon Powers (Jr.) steps into the free safety spot, but the rest of this group is young and was unsettled entering preseason camp.
The Bears allowed 34.8 points per game last season, including 42.0 to division foes.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Staley has an impact here, too, in the return game. White will be the punter.
X-FACTOR
If Staley can stay healthy, that gives Alcorn Central a much better chance to be competitive in all three phases of the game.
COACH SPEAK
“Our numbers aren’t going to be as beefy as they’ve been in the past, but I feel like we have a lot of experience with our upperclassmen.” – Matt Meeks