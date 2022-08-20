Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
AT A GLANCE
Division: 1-3A
2021 record: 4-6, 0-4 (no playoffs)
Head coach: Marty Warren (1st year)
3 Players to Watch
Chadwick Sanders
RB/OLB, Sr.
• Returning starter; also filled in at QB last season.
Riley Lambert
RB/OLB, Jr.
• Returning starter; will be moved to inside LB.
Rylan Pleasant
G/DL, Sr.
• Slim depth will see Pleasant on both offensive and defensive lines.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Marty Warren spent the last two seasons as Bruce’s defensive coordinator. He retained Jesse Nelson to coach running backs and defensive line and hired Brandon Wilson, a “young and high-energy guy” from Guntown Middle School to coach receivers and defensive backs.
OFFENSE
The Bears will be a more spread formation than a year ago, when they averaged 43 points in four wins. Keeping sophomore Talen Kemp healthy at quarterback will be key. Kemp will start there after an injury ended his freshman season. Chadwick Sanders (Sr.) will carry a load at running back and is versatile enough to provide the Bears with options.
DEFENSE
Depth up front is slim on both sides of the ball. In addition to a couple of starters graduating, Warren also saw a couple who didn’t rejoin the team and still a couple more who came out for spring work but chose not to play this fall. When Warren says there are nine options up front, he means the same nine on offense and defense. One of those pulling double duty is senior guard Rylan Pleasant.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Sanders will handle kicking duties. Chandler South (Jr.) is expected to punt, as well as do some kicking.
X-FACTOR
The Bears need to be more physical this season, but also need to avoid injuries on a roster that only carried 26 players into fall practice.
COACH SPEAK
“I think the key to all of it is going to be up front. If we can stay healthy up front and execute, we’ve got enough skill people that we can be successful.” – Marty Warren
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.