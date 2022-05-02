Sitting in his classroom Monday morning, Sam Holley was still trying to wrap his head around it.
Two days earlier, Alcorn Central’s track and field coach saw his girls team win the Class 3A state championship in Pearl. It’s the program’s first title – boys or girls.
“I’m back to my normal schedule at school, and I’m just sitting down here and it hasn’t hit me just yet,” Holley said.
Holley took over his alma mater’s track and field program two years ago when Bobby Purvis retired following a 46-year career. The Lady Bears finished eighth at last year’s state meet, and Holley knew he had to beef up his roster.
“He laid out a good foundation, but we had to add more pieces,” Holley said. “I actually had to recruit more girls out and pull girls out of basketball, finding girls doing cheerleading or sports in middle school.”
Alcorn Central excelled in the distance events Saturday, as Aubree Justice won both the 800 and 1600 races. Central also took first in the 4x800 relay.
Mattie Mynatt gave the team a boost in field events, finishing second in discus and third in shot put.
The Lady Bears scored 90 points to win comfortably over perennial contender Saint Andrew’s (76.5). It’s an extra sweet victory for Holley.
“It makes it very special, just bringing something back to your school that you love so much.”
Pontotoc shows depth
Pontotoc’s girls earned the Class 4A crown despite winning just one event – the 4x400 relay.
“It was kind of weird in that regard, and it was also weird that we only scored 73 points and won it,” Pontotoc coach Brian Morgan said. “4A was competitive this year. It was more balanced than I’ve ever seen.”
It was the Lady Warriors’ seventh state title and first since 2013.
Pontotoc had enough depth to keep Senatobia (66 points), last year’s 3A champ, at bay. Alayna Ball and Sarahia Hurd finished fifth and sixth, respectively, in the triple jump, and they both recorded personal records.
In the pole vault, Ava Robbins tied for first but settled for second on the tie-breaker.
“She jumped her best vault of the year,” Morgan said. “Her other field events she held her own or improved one or two spots. We had a good boost from our field, no doubt.”
TCPS boys 4-peat
Tupelo Christian’s boys easily won their fourth-straight 1A title, scoring 122 points to runner-up South Delta’s 75.5.
As usual, the Eagles excelled in distance events. They won the 4x800 relay, and Bounds Simmons took gold in the 800 and 1600.
Carson Kessler and Jon Scott finished one-two in the pole vault, which has been a strong event for TCPS the past few years. And Brewer Bailey gave the team an extra boost, finishing second in the triple jump, second in the 300 hurdles and fourth in the 100 hurdles.
“I haven’t had a good triple jumper in years,” TCPS coach Greg Warnick said. “He got us points in places where we haven’t had points in a while.”
The TCPS girls finished second to French Camp to extend their streak of finishing first or second at state to seven years. Dailee Frans won the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles, while Lauren Tate won the pole vault.