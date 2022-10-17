Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
GLEN • Alcorn Central gave its packed and rowdy home crowd exactly what they wanted Monday: another trip to the Class 3A state volleyball championship.
The defending champ Lady Bears withstood stubborn Kossuth in a 3-1 win (25-15, 25-22, 21-25, 25-22) in the North final.
“We needed to lose that third set. We need to have a fight,” said Alcorn Central senior Sydney Howie, one of seven seniors. “It’s fun to fight back.”
It was sophomore Carlie Barnes who had the final hit that ended a fierce fourth set. She finished with eight kills and 10 digs as her team knocked Kossuth out of the playoffs in the state semis a second year in a row.
Alcorn Central (26-9) won the first two sets before Kossuth (28-12) took the third. The host team had no intention of going to a fifth, like both regular season matches did.
“Our girls have said all year, ‘We love big crowds. We love noise.’ They feed off if it,” Alcorn Central coach Eric Lancaster said. “Volleyball is an energy sport and that was a good crowd.”
Senior Cayleigh Shipman had 11 kills for the Lady Bears. Allie Kirkland had eight. Howie tallied 14 digs, and Amelia Lancaster added 30 assists.
The division rivals split the regular season series, each winning 3-2 on the road.
Alcorn Central needs to win one more on the road. It will face Our Lady Academy Friday in the final match of the state championships at Mississippi State, a rematch of last season’s final.
“We went out swinging,” Kossuth coach Dawnell Haupt said. “I’m okay with that. I hate losing, but it’s pretty awesome that Alcorn County is sending them back to back. It says something about the volleyball programs up here.”
Aven Mathis had 19 kills for Kossuth, while Ashlynn Isbell added 11. Emma Arthur chipped in 25 assists.
Howie left her team’s celebration early to console a Kossuth player across the net.
“A lot of players don’t get to go even this far,” Howie said. “It’s amazing we get to go back-to-back.”
