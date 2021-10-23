Behind a stellar performance from Mia Griffin, Alcorn Central swept traditional powerhouse Our Lady Academy 3-0 (25-21, 25-17, 25-20) to claim the MHSAA Class 3A volleyball state championship on Saturday afternoon.
It’s the first state title for the Lady Bears (27-4).
“Defense was the key for us today. A lot of blocks and tips cause they looked to hit deep and we adjusted well,” said Alcorn Central coach Eric Lancaster. “The girls weren’t intimidated.”
In the first set OLA had a 13-11 advantage and held a two-point lead until it reached 21-19 as Alcorn Central ended the set on a 6-0 run.
The second set the Lady Bears jumped out to a 5-0 lead and never looked back.
“The first set had me worried because OLA played really we'll and our girls started out slow, but the end of set where we put it away relieved me. Second and third set they did what they do,” Lancaster said. “Mia is our bell cow, and she makes folks around her better and when she’s on she’s hard to stop.
"Winning the first state championship is awesome for the school and community, but makes us hungry to win it again.”
Griffin, a senior, had 22 kills and 12 digs to lead Alcorn Central and was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.
Cayleigh Shipman had 12 kills and Sydney Howie had 15 digs for the Lady Bears.
“We knew OLA was a great team and this team is the best team I’ve been a part of because everyone knew their roles,” said Griffin, a two-time Daily Journal player of the year. “When we ended the first set we were able to relax, but at the same time just keep playing harder and we did.”
Ashley Bulot had 17 kills to lead OLA, while Myah Favre added 16 kills for the Lady Crescents (22-10).
“Our girls came out and fought hard, but give Alcorn Central credit, they came out and beat us,” said OLA coach Emily Corley.