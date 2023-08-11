ABERDEEN – Success has come in waves for Aberdeen’s football program.
Over the past 20 years, the Bulldogs have gone from the cellar to state title contender and back to the cellar.
A moribund team in the mid-2000s, Aberdeen ascended and reached back-to-back Class 3A state championship games in 2009 and ’10. From 2007-15, the Bulldogs had a record of 93-35.
That run ended abruptly in 2016 with a 3-9 finish. Two more losing seasons followed, and then Aberdeen native Alex Williams was hired as head coach.
His first two seasons were rough, as the Bulldogs went 2-18. Over the past two years, though, they’re 13-9, including a 7-4 mark in 2022.
Williams said this year’s team has every intention of sustaining that success.
“The guys we have in this locker room right now, that’s what they want to do – they want to keep it going,” he said. “They don’t want to drop the ball. That’s what we’ve preached all summer: ‘Don’t be that group.’”
This year’s senior group remembers their early struggles well, when many of them were forced into action. Defensive lineman R’Jay Hazzle has started since his sophomore season.
“We talked to each other, and we kept striving and striving. Even though it might look bad, we still had each other’s backs,” Hazzle said.
Despite the losing, the Bulldogs kept doing everything Williams asked of them. He describes his coaching style as “in your face,” and it’s exactly what his players needed.
“Sometimes people don’t explain. He’s going to keep explaining, over and over again, until you get it,” Hazzle said. “We’re all a team, so we really help each other and we get it down pat, and we go on to whatever we’ve got to do next.”
Being so coachable was critical to Aberdeen making steady progress.
“After every year, I just see progression since the start,” senior receiver Justin Payne said. “… We just kept on improving and improving.”
Still building
Essential to Aberdeen’s quest for consistency is the ability to reload. Williams doesn’t feel the program is quite to that point.
The Bulldogs lost a lot of production to graduation – most notably quarterback Jermaine Strong and linebacker Jayden Walker. Williams expects to start the season with about 40 players on the varsity roster, which is much too low a number for his liking.
“It’s not where you want to be in 3A, but the core guys we have here, they can play,” Williams said. “They don’t have a ton of depth behind them, so we’ve got to find guys that can play here and there so we can survive.”
Strong and Walker were also good leaders. Hazzle and Payne are trying to fill that void, as is new starting quarterback Maurice Howard, a junior.
That trio’s collective example on the field and in the weight room can go a long way, especially in the bigger picture. They want Aberdeen to keep rising well after they’re gone, and that desire has trickled down to the middle school program.
“I think we have more players in seventh and eighth grade than we do in high school,” Williams said. “That’s when things are going to start. These guys right here, they’re on guard right now. So they’re going to try to hold serve right now. I feel like things can take off in the next couple of years.”
Aberdeen opens the season Aug. 25 at home versus Shannon.
