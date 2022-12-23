Broderick Alexander had never made such a shot before. But he made one when it counted.
The Corinth senior nailed a heave from three-quarters court Friday night, beating the buzzer to give his team a 49-48 win over Hardin County (Tenn.). Alexander was as surprised as everyone else in the gym.
He’s never even made that kind of shot in practice.
“Not even if I tried 10 more times, I probably wouldn’t (make it),” Alexander said.
Corinth was trailing 47-46 when Hardin County got two free throws with 2 seconds left. The first one was good; the second bounced off the front of the rim. Corinth senior Andrew Steward grabbed the rebound and handed the ball to Alexander, who took one dribble and let fly from just beyond the 3-point line.
“It’s one of those deals, it an’t no drawing it up,” Corinth coach Adam Kirk said. “It’s pure luck more than anything, and we’ll take it.”
The Warriors (5-7) will indeed take wins any way they can get them. Alexander is the lone returning starter from last season, and injuries have further winnowed the lineup.
“We are really young and really inexperienced, and we’ve been in some tight games,” Kirk said. “Just seeing them finally be rewarded in a couple of games, they’re playing really hard. … We’ve got three kids on our team with any varsity experience from last year. It’s nice to see them taste a little bit of success.”
Alexander, a point guard, has a lot on his plate in leading the Warriors. He’s the go-to player on both ends of the court and has had to endure the struggles that come with being a young team.
“We’ve asked him to do everything, pretty much. He’s the heart and soul of our team,” Kirk said. “…I texted him after the game, I said, ‘Of all the kids I’ve coached, I’m happy to see you rewarded.’ Because he has obviously been frustrated at times, going through some growing pains, but he’s never stopped competing the whole time.”
As Corinth heads into the Christmas break, the hope is that Friday’s win will lead to more success when the season resumes. The Warriors will return to action Dec. 28-30 at the Hub City Classic in Jackson, Tennessee.
“It felt good, because we fought hard the whole game, and it came down to the final-second shot, and it went in, and we got the win,” Alexander said. “So it felt good to get that.”
