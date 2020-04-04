Sarah Bickert, Corinth

Senior center midfielder

• Recorded 9 goals, career-high 21 assists.

Megan Davis, Saltillo

Sophomore goalkeeper

• Recorded 10 shutouts for 16-5 Lady Tigers.

Bri Huckaby, Saltillo

Junior center midfielder

• Had 25 goals, 8 assists.

Katelin Johnson, Lafayette

Junior midfielder

• Notched 14 goals, team-high 13 assists for 5A state champs.

Hudson Lindsay, Lafayette

Sophomore midfielder/forward

• Had team-leading 24 goals, 5 assists.

Bella Mathis, Mooreville

Senior center defender

• Top defender for 15-4 Lady Troopers.

Morgan Mitchell, Amory

Senior striker

• Scored 33 goals in 20 matches; Daily Journal Player of the Year.

Kathleen Myers, Oxford

Senior forward

• Had 22 goals, 14 assists; Southeastern Louisiana signee.

Izzie Rulewicz, Tupelo

Senior midfielder/forward

• Recorded 12 goals, 8 assists.

Jasmine Steinman, Tupelo Christian

Eighth-grade forward

• Had 18 goals, 9 assists; led TCPS to 17-2 record.

Carissa Strum, Oxford

Sophomore forward

• Her 23 goals and 23 assists both led the team.

Anna Grace Ward, Mooreville

Junior center forward

• Recorded 31 goals, 4 assists.

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Twitter: @bradlocke

