Sarah Bickert, Corinth
Senior center midfielder
• Recorded 9 goals, career-high 21 assists.
Megan Davis, Saltillo
Sophomore goalkeeper
• Recorded 10 shutouts for 16-5 Lady Tigers.
Bri Huckaby, Saltillo
Junior center midfielder
• Had 25 goals, 8 assists.
Katelin Johnson, Lafayette
Junior midfielder
• Notched 14 goals, team-high 13 assists for 5A state champs.
Hudson Lindsay, Lafayette
Sophomore midfielder/forward
• Had team-leading 24 goals, 5 assists.
Bella Mathis, Mooreville
Senior center defender
• Top defender for 15-4 Lady Troopers.
Morgan Mitchell, Amory
Senior striker
• Scored 33 goals in 20 matches; Daily Journal Player of the Year.
Kathleen Myers, Oxford
Senior forward
• Had 22 goals, 14 assists; Southeastern Louisiana signee.
Izzie Rulewicz, Tupelo
Senior midfielder/forward
• Recorded 12 goals, 8 assists.
Jasmine Steinman, Tupelo Christian
Eighth-grade forward
• Had 18 goals, 9 assists; led TCPS to 17-2 record.
Carissa Strum, Oxford
Sophomore forward
• Her 23 goals and 23 assists both led the team.
Anna Grace Ward, Mooreville
Junior center forward
• Recorded 31 goals, 4 assists.