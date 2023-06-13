featured All MHSAA football games to kick off at 7:00 during 2023 season By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Jun 13, 2023 46 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save All MHSAA football games will kick off at 7 p.m. this season.Rickey Neaves, executive director for the MHSAA, made that announcement Monday. Last season, games started at 7:30 for the first six weeks in an effort to lessen the impact of hot weather.But Neaves said that the heat index formula used by the MHSAA shows that “there’s no difference between starting games at 7 than at 7:30.”This is the second time in the past 10 years the MHSAA has rescinded the 7:30 kickoff rule. The last time was in 2013, but the rule was put back in place for last season.There will still be mandatory heat timeouts during each quarter through the first six weeks of the season.Teams open preseason practices on July 31, and the regular season begins Aug. 24-25. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps, All-Area teams, and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. Mississippi State Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads Ole Miss Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Football Rickey Neaves Mhsaa Sports Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you