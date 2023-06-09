Amanda Morrow, Mooreville’s volleyball coach, will take over as the school’s girls basketball coach as well.
“Basketball has kind of always been my thing through high school and college,” Morrow said. “I really don’t know how to explain it. I love basketball. I love all sports.”
Morrow will stay on as Mooreville’s volleyball coach as well and added in a text message that she appreciated the school’s administration for giving her the opportunity to lead the girls basketball and volleyball programs.
“I was hired two years ago at Mooreville when I got back into teaching, I had been out for eight years,” Morrow said in an interview. “They hired me as a volleyball coach. Coming in, didn’t know a whole lot about volleyball but had fell in love with the game, and so I wasn’t ready to give that up for sure.”
Mooreville’s girls basketball team was eliminated in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs last year after a 50-33 loss to eventual state champion Louisville. Morrow added that the team lost four seniors to graduation and two more players to transfers.
“We’ll be in a little bit of a building process this year, but we’re looking forward to building and moving forward,” she said.
Morrow started to consider returning to coaching basketball after Roman Doty, Mooreville’s previous coach, mentioned possibly not returning. Doty ended up taking the Pine Grove job.
“As the school year wrapped up, decisions had to be made, and I just was willing, I wanted to go ahead and accept it,” Morrow said. “And like I said, we just want to move forward and keep building on what’s been built the last few years.”
Building a program up isn’t new to Morrow, who did the same thing at Itawamba previously.
“I’m familiar with this stage in the game and excited to get to build it up and keep it going in the direction it’s going, which is going forward,” Morrow said.
