agate American Legion King City Classic schedule Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Jul 5, 2022

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
King City Classic

Thursday
At Tupelo
Tupelo vs. Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.
Pontotoc vs. Amory, 5:45 p.m.
Tupelo vs. Panola, 8 p.m.

At NEMCC
Baldwyn vs. East Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.
Stix Baseball vs. East Mississippi, 5:45 p.m.
Siix Baseball vs. Baldwyn, 8 p.m.

Friday
At Tupelo
Panola vs. Lafayette, 12:15 p.m.
Tuscaloosa (Ala.) vs. Lafayette, 2:30 p.m.
Tuscaloosa (Ala.) vs. Russellville (Ala.), 4:45 p.m.
Tupelo vs. Russellville (Ala.), 7 p.m.

At NEMCC
Mayfield (Ky.) vs. Amory, 12:15 p.m.
Mayfield (Ky.) vs. Columbia (Tenn.), 2:30 p.m.
Texarkana (Ark.) vs. Columbia (Tenn.), 4:45 p.m.
Texarkana (Ark.) vs. Pontotoc, 7 p.m.

At ICC
Troy (Ala.) vs. Stix Baseball, 2:30 p.m.
Gonzales (La.) vs. East Mississippi, 4:45 p.m.
Gonzales (La.) vs. Troy (Ala.), 7 p.m.

Saturday
At Tupelo
Lafayette vs. Russellville (Ala.), 10 a.m.
Panola vs. Russellville (Ala.), 12:15 p.m.
Panola vs. Tuscaloosa (Ala.), 2:30 p.m.
Tupelo vs. Tuscaloosa (Ala.), 4:45 p.m.

At NEMCC
Gonzales (La.) vs. Stix Baseball, 12:15 p.m.
Troy (Ala.) vs. East Mississippi, 2:30 p.m.
Baldwyn vs. Gonzales (La.), 4:45 p.m.
Baldwyn vs. Troy (Ala.), 7 p.m.

At ICC
Columbia (Tenn.) vs. Amory, 10 a.m.
Columbia (Tenn.) vs. Pontotoc, 12:15 p.m.
Texarkana (Ark.) vs. Amory, 2:30 p.m.
Pontotoc vs. Mayfield (Ky.), 4:45 p.m.
Texarkana (Ark.) vs. Mayfield (Ky.), 7 p.m.

Sunday
At Tupelo
Pool A winner vs. Best second place, 10 a.m.
Pool B winner vs. Pool C winner, 12:15 p.m.
Championship, 2:30 p.m.