Stone Collier will lead the Tupelo 49ers into this week's King City Classic.

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

King City Classic

Thursday

At Tupelo

Tupelo vs. Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.

Pontotoc vs. Amory, 5:45 p.m.

Tupelo vs. Panola, 8 p.m.

At NEMCC

Baldwyn vs. East Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.

Stix Baseball vs. East Mississippi, 5:45 p.m.

Siix Baseball vs. Baldwyn, 8 p.m.

Friday

At Tupelo

Panola vs. Lafayette, 12:15 p.m.

Tuscaloosa (Ala.) vs. Lafayette, 2:30 p.m.

Tuscaloosa (Ala.) vs. Russellville (Ala.), 4:45 p.m.

Tupelo vs. Russellville (Ala.), 7 p.m.

At NEMCC

Mayfield (Ky.) vs. Amory, 12:15 p.m.

Mayfield (Ky.) vs. Columbia (Tenn.), 2:30 p.m.

Texarkana (Ark.) vs. Columbia (Tenn.), 4:45 p.m.

Texarkana (Ark.) vs. Pontotoc, 7 p.m.

At ICC

Troy (Ala.) vs. Stix Baseball, 2:30 p.m.

Gonzales (La.) vs. East Mississippi, 4:45 p.m.

Gonzales (La.) vs. Troy (Ala.), 7 p.m.

Saturday

At Tupelo

Lafayette vs. Russellville (Ala.), 10 a.m.

Panola vs. Russellville (Ala.), 12:15 p.m.

Panola vs. Tuscaloosa (Ala.), 2:30 p.m.

Tupelo vs. Tuscaloosa (Ala.), 4:45 p.m.

At NEMCC

Gonzales (La.) vs. Stix Baseball, 12:15 p.m.

Troy (Ala.) vs. East Mississippi, 2:30 p.m.

Baldwyn vs. Gonzales (La.), 4:45 p.m.

Baldwyn vs. Troy (Ala.), 7 p.m.

At ICC

Columbia (Tenn.) vs. Amory, 10 a.m.

Columbia (Tenn.) vs. Pontotoc, 12:15 p.m.

Texarkana (Ark.) vs. Amory, 2:30 p.m.

Pontotoc vs. Mayfield (Ky.), 4:45 p.m.

Texarkana (Ark.) vs. Mayfield (Ky.), 7 p.m.

Sunday

At Tupelo

Pool A winner vs. Best second place, 10 a.m.

Pool B winner vs. Pool C winner, 12:15 p.m.

Championship, 2:30 p.m.

