agate American Legion Senior State Tournament schedule Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Jul 17, 2023 53 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save American Legion Senior State TournamentAt Itawamba Community College, FultonThursdayGame 1: Oxford vs. Baldwyn, 1 p.m.Game 2: Hattiesburg vs. Baldwyn, 3:30 p.m.Game 3: Pontotoc vs. Tupelo, 6 p.m.FridayGame 4: Batesville vs. Oxford/Baldwyn winner, 9 a.m.Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 11:30 a.m.Game 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 2 p.m.Game 7: Game 1 loser vs. Game 5 loser, 4:30 p.m.Game 8: Game 4 loser vs. Game 6 winner, 7 p.m.SaturdayGame 9: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m.Game 10: Game 8 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 12:30 p.m.Game 11: Game 9 loser vs. Game 10 winner, 3:30 p.m.SundayGame 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 10 a.m.Game 13: Game 12 winner vs. Game 10 loser, 1 p.m (if nec.) Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps, All-Area teams, and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. Mississippi State Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads Ole Miss Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you