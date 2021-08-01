agate American Legion Southeast Regional schedule Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior Reporter Author twitter Author email Aug 1, 2021 48 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save AMERICAN LEGION SOUTHEAST REGIONALAt Bobby Hayes Stadium, Pelham, Ala.Wednesday, Aug. 4Game 1: Tallahassee (Fla.) vs. Columbia (Tenn.), 10 a.m.Game 2: South Carolina champ vs. Tupelo, 1 p.m.Game 3:Retif Oil (New Orleans) vs. Troy (Ala.), 4 p.m.Game 4: Covington (Ga.) vs. Shelby County (Ala.), 7 p.m.Thursday, Aug. 5Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 10 a.m.Game 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m.Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 4 p.m.Game 8: Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.Friday, Aug. 6Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 1 p.m.Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 4 p.m.Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m.Saturday, Aug. 7Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 1 p.m.Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 4 p.m.Sunday, Aug. 8Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 2 p.m.Game 15 (if necessary), 5 p.m. brad.locke@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Brad Locke Senior Reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists