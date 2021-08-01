AMERICAN LEGION SOUTHEAST REGIONAL

At Bobby Hayes Stadium, Pelham, Ala.

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Game 1: Tallahassee (Fla.) vs. Columbia (Tenn.), 10 a.m.

Game 2: South Carolina champ vs. Tupelo, 1 p.m.

Game 3:Retif Oil (New Orleans) vs. Troy (Ala.), 4 p.m.

Game 4: Covington (Ga.) vs. Shelby County (Ala.), 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 5

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 10 a.m.

Game 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 8: Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 6

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 4 p.m.

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 7

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 4 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 8

Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 2 p.m.

Game 15 (if necessary), 5 p.m.

brad.locke@djournal.com

