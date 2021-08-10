American Legion World Series

At Shelby, N.C.

All times Central

Thursday, Aug. 12

Games on ESPN3.com

Fargo (N.D.) vs. Honolulu (Hawaii), 9 a.m.

Dubuque County (Iowa) vs. Beverly (Mass.), noon

Midland (Mich.) vs. Idaho Falls (Idaho), 3 p.m.

Tupelo vs. Ridge (Md.), 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 13

Games on ESPN3.com

Fargo (N.D.) vs. Tupelo, 3 p.m.

Ridge (Md.) vs. Honolulu (Hawaii), 6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 14

Games on ESPN3.com

Dubuque County (Iowa) vs. Idaho Falls (Idaho), noon

Midland (Mich.) vs. Beverly (Mass.), 3 p.m.

Tupelo vs. Honolulu (Hawaii), 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 15

Games on ESPN3.com

Dubuque County (Iowa) vs. Midland (Mich.), noon

Ridge (Md.) vs. Fargo (N.D.), 3 p.m.

Beverly (Mass.) vs. Idaho Falls (Idaho), 6:30 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 16

Games on ESPNU

Semifinal game, 3 p.m.

Semifinal game, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 17

Game on ESPNU

Championship game, 5:30 p.m.

brad.locke@djournal.com

