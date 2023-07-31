AMORY – The location was different, but the focus stayed the same.
The Amory Panthers got preseason football camp underway at Amory Middle School on Monday afternoon. The camp was moved due to damage sustained at the high school during a tornado in March.
Even with a new spot, and four months removed from a natural disaster, coach Brooks Dampeer wants his team to make it work.
“In life, things are not always on a silver platter, and you’ve got to go figure out how to get things done,” he said. “There’s no team that’s going to feel sorry for us come August, so we’re going to make it happen and try to convince our kids that no matter what it looks like, we’re going to have the best chance we’re going to have to win.”
Amory did a lot of winning in 2022, going 11-2 and reaching the Class 3A North final.
Still, the Panthers are hoping to go farther. Doing that will involve new contributors coming into bigger roles.
“We’re replacing 15 starters from last year,” Dampeer said. “So there’s a good group of guys that are stepping up.”
One of those guys is Emmanuel Randle.
In 2021, Randle ran for 1,186 yards and 16 touchdowns on 154 carries as a freshman at Tupelo Christian. He transferred to Amory the next year and backed up Charleston French.
With French having graduated, Randle will be looking to take the top spot on the running back depth chart. Doing so will involve improved ball security.
“My holding the ball, keeping it high and tight,” he said. “Not to fumble as much this year.”
Another guy is Braden Maranto.
Maranto has been a backup quarterback each of the past two seasons and is the projected starter heading into 2023. His experience in the system separates him from the pack.
“He’s probably got a leg up when it comes to being familiar with the offense, being comfortable, and you really see that today,” Dampeer said.
Next Monday, the team will go in full pads. At that point, Dampeer feels, the Panthers will know a lot more about themselves.
“It’s going to be exciting to get the pads on,” he said. “You’ve got to get physical and see who’s going to separate themselves.”
