BOONEVILLE — Down 1-0 in the second-round series of the MHSAA Class 3A state softball playoffs, the Amory Panthers would need to answer to adversity in Game 2 on Thursday night.
The team faced it multiple times and each time it answered. Amory came out of a back-and-forth contest with the Booneville Blue Devils with a 10-9 win.
“Each inning, they had adversity,” Panthers coach Jessica Seger said. “They fought through it, they stayed in it, came back to the plate and put the ball in play.”
In a game that saw six lead changes, Amory (17-10) found itself down 8-7 heading into the top of the sixth.
Singles by Ella Phillips and Karsen Sanders put runners at first and third with one out. Anna Claire Harris then hit a line drive to the pitcher that was bobbled, allowing Phillips to score and tie the game.
Bess Boykin then brought in two runs on a single to left field, giving the Panthers a lead they wouldn’t give up.
“I just relaxed and had fun, and it worked out for me,” Boykin said of the hit. “It worked out for us.”
Boykin went 3 for 4 with a team-best three RBIs.
Shaylea King made it a one-run game in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI single, then an error in the next at-bat loaded the bases with two outs. Greenlee Hodges then grounded out to third base to end the threat.
After Amory was unable to add insurance in the top of the seventh, Booneville (23-8) got the first batter on base in the bottom half. The next two batters struck out before Hallie Burns popped out to end the game and force a decisive Game 3 in the series.
“I thought that my kids played really hard,” Booneville coach Jessica Taylor said. “I think they made some big huge plays that I’ve never seen them make and I think they played with a lot of grit and a lot of passion and a lot of drive. … That’s what I want at the end of the day.”
After Amory fell behind 4-2 in the first, Boykin and Audrey Kate McComb each hit one-run singles to tie the game in the third.
Julianna Simmons scored on a wild pitch in the fourth to put the Panthers ahead 5-4. Burns, the starting pitcher for Booneville, helped her own cause with a go-ahead two-run single in the bottom half.
Amory retook the lead on a two-run single by Samone Burdine in the top of the fifth. In the bottom half, Greenlee Hodges hit a double to tie it and Donahue hit a single to put the Blue Devils back on top.
Game 3 is set for Saturday at Itawamba Community College at 2 p.m.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Booneville and Amory combined for six runs in the first.
Big Stat: The 10 runs were the most allowed by Booneville in a game all season.
Coach Speak: “This group of girls right here just executed the entire game plan that we had from the beginning of this series. We knew it was going to be a fight. We knew that we were going to have to stay in it.” — Seger
