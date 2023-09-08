Randle

Amory's Emmanuel Randle had a pair of rushing touchdowns in Friday's win over Caledonia.

 DEON BLANCHARD | Monroe Journal

CALEDONIA – Amory’s Emmanuel Randle gave the Panthers the spark they needed, and it was almost smooth sailing from there as Amory snuck by Caledonia with a 24-17 win Friday night.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you