CALEDONIA – Amory’s Emmanuel Randle gave the Panthers the spark they needed, and it was almost smooth sailing from there as Amory snuck by Caledonia with a 24-17 win Friday night.
“We started off kind of slow, and I knew that we had to pick up the pace,” Randle said. “They have a good defense, but the only thing that was on our mind was picking up the pace and getting into the end zone.”
Amory (3-0) got off to a slow start offensively and trailed 3-0. Randle scored Amory’s first two touchdowns on a 19-yard run late in the first quarter and a 7-yard run with 1:55 left in the second to go up 14-3.
The Panthers opened the third with a big defensive takeaway as Tyree Neely forced a fumble, and Nathaniel Walker scooped it up and returned it to Caledonia’s 30-yard line. That stop set up a 3-yard touchdown run by Neely to increase Amory’s lead to 21-3.
“This is two years in a row that I’m very proud of the way that we played against them defensively,” Amory coach Brooks Dampeer said. “I can’t say enough about Nathaniel. He’s a well-respected player from other coaches.”
The Cavaliers (1-2) scored twice in the fourth on a 3-yard run by Ethan Ramirez and a 40-yard touchdown completion from Cohen Clark to Conner Black.
Extra Points
Turning Point: A forced fumble by Neely, which was recovered by Walker, set up Amory’s third touchdown of the night in the third.
Point Man: Randle scored a pair of rushing touchdowns and finished with 72 yards on the ground.
Talking Point: “We had to respond all night. Caledonia is a tough team to prepare for because they’re physical and have some great running backs. We made it closer than it probably should’ve been and had some emotional penalties.” – Dampeer
Notes
• Caledonia’s Trenton Carter opened the scoring with a 35-yard field goal.
• Amory’s Kye Dozier drilled a 37-yard field goal to give Amory a 24-9 lead in the fourth.
• Amory will head to Aberdeen next week, while Caledonia will be at home against New Hope.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.