John Steele, left, and Charles Laney start hanging banners around the Tupelo High School campus welcoming Amory High fans and players to Tupelo High School as the school is volunteering it's facilites to Amory to play it's home games.
Denny Waite, Deputy Director of Landscape Services with Tupelo Parks and Recreation, prepares Amory flags to be placed along Main Street in downtown Tupelo on Wednesday afternoon to welcome Amory fans to town for their first home game that will be played on Thursday night at Tupelo High School against Saltillo.
John Steele, left, and Charles Laney start hanging banners around the Tupelo High School campus welcoming Amory High fans and players to Tupelo High School as the school is volunteering it's facilites to Amory to play it's home games.
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
Denny Waite, Deputy Director of Landscape Services with Tupelo Parks and Recreation, prepares Amory flags to be placed along Main Street in downtown Tupelo on Wednesday afternoon to welcome Amory fans to town for their first home game that will be played on Thursday night at Tupelo High School against Saltillo.
TUPELO – Lanikia Smith believed with all her heart that Amory would find a way to to play football this fall. She assured her son Isiaah, a senior for the Panthers, that it would happen.
“He’s like, ‘I don’t know if we’re going to have a season.’ I said, ‘Trust and believe. They’re going to figure out a way to make it happen.’ And they did.”
Lanikia recounted that conversation moments before Amory faced Saltillo in its first “home” game of the season at Tupelo’s Renasant Field on Thursday night. It’s one of three games the Panthers will play on the blue turf this season.
Their own stadium was destroyed by an EF-3 tornado in late March, so Tupelo offered Amory its field. And that wasn’t all.
The city rolled out a huge welcome mat this week, hanging Amory flags downtown and encouraging Tupeloans to go support the Panthers. There were signs on the THS campus that said “Tupelo Welcomes Amory. #MonroeStrong.” Amory Mayor Corey Glenn took part in the pregame coin flip.
“It means a lot,” said Felicia Gilleylen, whose son Amare Brown is a senior for Amory. “Just for Tupelo to open up their home and make us feel special, that’s a lot, and it says a lot as a town. We didn’t know what was going to happen, but I’m just thankful that they opened up their doors to us.”
Having a place to call home is especially important for Amory’s seniors. Renasant might not be Longenecker Field, but it’s a pretty good substitute.
“That’s one thing he said his senior year that he wanted to do, was be on the field one last time with his friends,” Gilleylen said. “They wanted to play on Longenecker Field, but due to the fact of what happened, just seeing him out there with his friends means a lot.”
It’s meaningful for the younger players, too, like freshman Traysten Crump. His father, Tracy, said Tupelo has made the Panthers feel right at home.
“My son, he’s on cloud nine, playing on this turf out here. It’s a beautiful thing for him,” Tracy Crump said.
Several Tupelo players were also in attendance Thursday, including senior running back Qua Middlebrooks. He’s friends with Amory senior Elijah Spratt.
“Everybody needs support,” Middlebrooks said. “It makes me feel good, my community helping out a lot.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.