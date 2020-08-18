AMORY • Amory coach Allen Glenn felt like his team had a strong two-plus months of summer practice and has already seen that carry over as the Panthers started fall practice.
“Since we started on June 1, we’ve just been trying to get prepared for that Sept. 4 date. The guys have been really, really good,” Glenn said. “Hopefully we will continue that in fall camp.”
One of the positives for the Panthers is getting senior quarterback Hunter Jones, who is coming back from a left hand injury after an April accident, back to practice.
He’s had three surgeries, the last one on July 22, and the first surgery involved six plates and 34 screws in his hand.
“I’m taking it day by day, and it’s still three times a week on therapy,” Jones said. “But it came to the point where it’s my senior season, so I’m playing regardless. Wednesday we get to put on pads, so that’s always fun. We can see what we’ve got this year.”
Glenn said he wasn’t surprised to see his fourth-year starter ready to get back out to practice already.
“Hunter is a guy that a lot is going to have to happen to him to pull him back. He would go out there with a broke leg if he had to. Having him back obviously means a lot of good things for us,” Glenn said. “Obviously we kind of go as he goes. He’s the straw that stirs the drink for us.”
One of the changes for Amory, which went 8-4 last season, comes on the defensive side of the ball with new defensive coordinator Chris Shoup coming over from Tupelo.
“The defense has been flying around,” Glenn said. “He has them excited and understanding the task at hand, and that’s to stop people on defense.”
Senior safety Ja’Kobey Copé said he feels like their defense has a chip on its shoulder after a tough loss in the playoffs to Independence last season.
“Last year, coming off that rough game, we’ve just had to work all summer,” Copé said. “Coach Shoup is more hyped up about things. He explains things more personally with certain characteristics of the position we play.”