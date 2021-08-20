2020 record: 9-2, 5-0 (lost in 3rd round of playoffs)
Head coach: Brooks Dampeer (1st season)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Charleston French, RB, Jr.
• Rushed for 2,088 yards and 15 TDs over his first two seasons.
Jaurquez Ivy, LB/RB, Sr.
• Totaled 28 tackles each of the last two seasons.
Isaiah Brownlee, WR/RB/DB, Jr.
• Panthers’ third leading rusher last season but expected to play a bigger role on offense.
COACHING ‘EM UP
In addition to Dampeer as head coach, the Panthers also added Zach Stephenson, Steve Griffin, Tyler Hendrix and Tobias Smith to their staff.
OFFENSE
Quarterback and wide receiver were the big roles to fill on offense. Jatarian Ware (Jr.) is expected to take over at quarterback, with Cameron Haynes (Jr.), Isaiah Brownlee (Jr.) and Isiah Smith (So.) expected to be playmakers at receiver.
Charleston French (Jr.) has totaled nearly 2,000 career yards in two seasons at tailback.
Ethan Kimbrough (Sr.), Jalyn Nathan (Sr.), Hayden Dozier (Jr.), Cameron Foster (Jr.) and Chris Hitt (Jr.) will fill out the offensive line.
DEFENSE
The Panthers return a good core of their starting defense, which includes linebackers John Isaac Wallace (Sr.) and T.J. Huppert (Sr.). Jaurquez Ivy (Sr.) moves from corner to linebacker.
Up front, Nathan is a key returning starter on the line with Nathaniel Walker (So.) and James Conner (Jr.).
In the secondary, Cameron Haynes (Jr.) and Walker Maranto (Jr.) are third-year starters, with T.J. Parks (Sr.) and Allen Dobbs (Fr.) also expected to play big roles there.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Special teams is a question mark with Amory having to start completely over there.
Dylan Thompson (Jr.), Keith Byars (So.), Ben Gault (Fr.), Braden Maranto (Fr.) and Huppert are all looking at special teams roles.
Haynes, Brownlee, Ivy and Smith are all solid options on returning kicks.
X-FACTOR
The Panthers should be able to rely on an experienced defense while more of their skill players on the offensive side come along.
COACH SPEAK
“Offensively, you had three really productive receivers that graduated, and a quarterback that was the ice in your veins type of guy. Their staff last year did a great job with those guys and had a great season, and we want to continue to build on that.” – Brooks Dampeer