AT A GLANCE
Division: 4-3A
2021 record: 10-4, 4-0 (reached state championship)
Head coach: Brooks Dampeer (2nd season)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Charleston French
RB, Sr.
• Piled up 1,880 yards and 18 TDs last season as a first-team all-state selection.
Cameron Haynes
WR/DB, Sr.
• Led the Panthers in both receptions and interceptions.
Nathaniel Walker
MLB, Jr.
• First team all-state, piled up 111 tackles.
COACHING ‘EM UP
New additions to Brooks Dampeer’s staff include Jake Hill as defensive coordinator along with Drew Garrett and Rico McDonald.
OFFENSE
Fourth-year starter Charleston French (Sr.) at running back is the highlight of this offense, but he’s complemented well by Jatarian Ware (Sr.), who enters his second season at quarterback. The duo combined for 35 touchdowns last year.
Cameron Haynes and T.J. Parks are the two seniors in the wide receivers group, which also includes juniors Isiah Smith and Elijah Spratt. Jaydon Allred (Sr.) returns at tight end, with James Conner (Sr.) seeing some time at fullback.
Seniors Hayden Dozier, Cameron Foster and Chris Hitt all return up front with juniors Tyler Beeks and Kobe Williams filling out the line.
DEFENSE
Walker Maranto (Sr.), Dylan Thompson (Sr.) and Nathaniel Walker (Jr.) highlight a strong group of returning linebackers. Conner will shift from the defensive line to linebacker as well.
Seniors Carter Lundquist and Ryan Alsup will anchor the line, which could also include Allred, Anfernee Glenn (Jr.), Walker Thompson (Jr.), Maky Thompson (Sr.) and Jamarion Garth (Jr.).
Haynes and Spratt combined for nine picks in the secondary last season. Parks, Smith, Allen Dobbs (So.), Dorian Ewings (Sr.) and Tyree Neely (Jr.) can all contribute there as well.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Thompson can handle both kicking and punting duties, backed up by Kye Dozier (Jr.).
Haynes, Smith and the other speed guys will handle returns.
X-FACTOR
Experience – the Panthers return all of their skill players, three offensive linemen and seven defensive starters.
COACH SPEAK
“At times, it was like wow, what a rebuild, and then just to watch our team progress and grow and handle adversity. The adversity was a blessing, and we got to really grow and find out who we were as a team through it.” - Brooks Dampeer
