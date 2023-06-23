Amory High School’s football team has found a new home for the 2023 season.
The Amory School District approved a plan Thursday night for the Panthers to play their home games at Tupelo’s Renasant Field. While some details must still be hammered out, it’s a big relief for Amory athletics director Chad Williams.
“One of the things Tupelo said to us was, ‘We’re here to do whatever we can to help you.’ It was a great meeting we had with them,” Williams said. “They were very, very good to us.”
Williams isn’t yet sure which games will be played at Tupelo. Amory has five home dates on its schedule, several of which conflict with Tupelo home games. Williams hopes to finalize the dates and locations of those games by the middle of next week.
“We’ve got to reach out to some other schools and make sure that they’re OK with (playing on) Thursdays,” he said. “We’ve got one or two games that we’re going to have to go to those places, instead of it being a home game, and make sure they’ll come to us next year.”
Amory’s football stadium was destroyed by an EF-3 tornado in late March. Numerous schools from the area and around the state offered help in various forms – from equipment to the use of their fields – for the Amory athletic programs.
“I don’t think we did anything differently than probably any other schools in the surrounding area,” Tupelo AD Jason Miller said. “We were just a school district that was looking to help another school district out.”
Amory and Tupelo officials met a few weeks ago to discuss the possibility of the Panthers playing at Tupelo. Amory had similar talks with Itawamba Community College.
“We’ve been blessed at Tupelo to have an abundance of resources and people who support so we’re able to have some of the facilities and things that we have,” THS principal Melissa Thomas said. “But at the end of the day, it’s not even so much about what we have, but it’s more about who’s lifted up in the process. This was an opportunity for us to reach across county lines and help our neighbors.”
Amory’s season opener is scheduled for Aug. 25 at Pontotoc. Its first home game is Sept. 1 versus Saltillo.
The Panthers went 12-2 and reached the Class 3A North title game last season.
When Amory officials visited the Tupelo campus, Thomas said she could see only one problem with their plan.
“She said, ‘Both of us are going to be in the playoffs, and we don’t know what we’re going to do on those games,’” Williams said. “’But guess what? We’re going to figure it out, because we’re here for y’all.’
How awesome was that?”
