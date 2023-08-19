The preparation for Amory’s 2023 football season has been different from years past.
In March, the town was hit by a tornado that decimated several playing fields and athletic facilities at the high school. As a result, the Panthers started preseason camp at the middle school. Once the season starts, home games will be played at Tupelo High School.
For lineman Kobe Williams, it’s just another piece of adversity the team will need to overcome.
“We’ve got to fight through it. Don’t let it hold us back,” he said. “Every day during workouts, we just keep that as a chip on our shoulder to get better and keep that championship mindset.”
That work ethic is one of the many traits that makes Williams one of the best linemen in Mississippi. His size (6-foot-6, 300 pounds) and his desire to get better enhance that profile.
“The thing he does really well, he’s mean, plays to the whistle and then he’s constantly trying to improve his craft,” Amory coach Brooks Dampeer said. “He’s working out and running and working on his quickness.”
Williams transferred from Aberdeen after his freshman year. He feels that the move has been “a game changer” so far.
“Ever since then, every day I’ve been improving and I’ve gotten better as a person and as a player,” he said.
Williams has become a leader for the Panthers in that time. Even then, the coaching staff continues to push him.
“We’re still challenging him every day to be a better leader and affect everybody around him in a really positive way,” Dampeer said. “I think great leaders are those who make the guy beside you a better player and bring out the best in the guy beside you.”
Amory’s title chase begins on Aug. 25, when it travels to face Pontotoc. The Panthers came close to appearing in a state title game a year ago, losing by one point in overtime of the Class 3A semifinals to Noxubee County.
From the eyes of Williams, a state championship would mean everything to Amory.
“Amory has a championship mindset. A championship to Amory would mean everything to them,” Williams said. “Amory football has always been on top. I think a championship would just mean the world to us, and that's what we want.”
