The 6-foot-6, 310-pound tackle from Amory is the No. 25 player in the state of Mississippi, according to 247sports. His other finalists were Arkansas State and Houston.
“After long thoughts and prayers and conversations with my family,” he said. “The school best fits my academic interests.”
Memphis being just a two-hour drive away from Amory played a big role in his decision, as did his relationships with head coach Ryan Silverfield and offensive line coach Jeff Myers. Silverfield’s familiarity with Williams’ position helped strengthen their relationship.
“Coach Silverfield was a former offensive line coach,” Williams said. “He was there for around six or seven years and I feel like I get that full experience from a head coach and on the offensive line.”
Silverfield was the offensive line coach for the Tigers from 2016 to 2019 before taking the head coaching job in 2020. Since then, Memphis has gone 21-16 and reached a bowl game each season.
Before Williams trades black and gold for blue and gray, he hopes to help bring a state championship to Amory. Doing so will take everyone, himself included, constantly getting better.
“That’s always going to be the main goal,” he said. “The result is going to keep on day by day, day by day, keep on improving, keep on working to be the best versions of ourselves and myself. Be better versions of ourselves and day by day to get better to achieve the main goal by winning a state championship.”
Amory went 12-2 last season, losing to Noxubee County 52-51 in the Class 3A North half final.
The Panthers hope to finish business in 2023, but will need to do so playing away from Amory. Its football field was destroyed in an EF-3 tornado in late March and the team will be playing home games at Tupelo High as a result.
