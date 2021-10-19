Even with so many new faces, Amory football has managed to hit its stride at the perfect time.
The Panthers (5-3) started the season 2-3 against a tough schedule, but they have won their first three games in Division 4-3A play. That includes a 34-22 victory over reigning 3A North champion Noxubee County on Friday.
“We’ve just continued to get better each week,” first-year head coach Brooks Dampeer said. “From Week 1 until now, we continue to evolve. “
Part of that evolution has been integrating first-year starters into a lineup that’s sprinkled with proven veterans. Jatarian Ware, for example, never played quarterback before this season, but he has been putting up better and better numbers each week.
For the season, Ware has completed 60 of 97 passes for 747 yards and six touchdowns. In division play, he’s 25 of 40 for 330 yards and four TDs, and he had three scoring throws against Noxubee.
The junior also has 312 yards and 10 TDs rushing on the year.
“We’ve been able to put him in good spots and not ask him to do too many things,” Dampeer said.
Ware is aided by a strong offensive line led by Hayden Dozier and Ethan Kimbrough. And he has a veteran at tailback in junior Charleston French, who’s rushed for 840 yards and seven touchdowns.
Senior Jaurquez Ivy has been a speedy complement to French.
Newcomers are pitching in on defense, too. Sophomore cornerback Elijah Spratt had an interception return for touchdown last week, and junior lineman Carter Lundquist has come on strong the last few games.
“There’s more newcomers that are doing their job at a high level,” Dampeer said.
They’ve meshed well with returnees like senior linebacker T.J. Huppert and sophomore lineman/linebacker Nathaniel Walker. Huppert has 35 tackles and 6 tackles-for-loss, while Walker has 45 tackles, 9 TFL and 5 sacks.
Amory’s defense came up big against Noxubee County, recording two turnovers and then forcing a turnover on downs with 3:30 left in the game.
In fact, the Panthers got big plays in all three phases, including a successful fake punt. Everything clicked.
“Last week was a huge team win,” said Dampeer. “The defense stopped people when they had to stop them, and receivers made plays on conversion downs, the quarterback made throws, and the running backs blocked, and the running backs made some runs.”
Amory is off this week before closing out the regular season at home versus rival Nettleton next week.