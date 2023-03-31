Amory’s baseball team doesn’t just have a season to finish. It has a state championship to defend.
That pursuit was put on pause this past week after an EF-3 tornado leveled the high school’s baseball field. Baseball suddenly became less important. And yet, getting back on the field is what the Panthers need most right now.
“We just need to go play baseball,” head coach Chris Pace said.
They’ll do that Saturday with a trip to Saltillo, the beginning of what will be a weeks-long road trip. Division home games will now all be away games.
Numerous area high schools have offered Amory the use of their fields for practices or games, as have the local community colleges, Itawamba and Northeast. Mississippi State head coach Chris Lemonis has even offered the use of Dudy Noble Field.
Amory’s players have been doing what they can to stay sharp, including going to Amory’s Batter’s Box, a batting cage center.
“That’s the only thing normal they’ve got going for them right now,” Pace said.
The Panthers are 14-1 and ranked No. 2 by the Daily Journal. They’ve got the pieces to make another title run in Class 3A. Thankfully, they also have enough equipment and uniforms to get through the rest of the season.
Saturday morning, just hours after the tornado came through, the coaching staff came to the field and salvaged all the bats and gloves they could find. Area schools have donated game balls and other equipment.
Amory’s biggest challenge won’t be of a physical nature. Not only was the field destroyed, so was the indoor facility. It’s where the team ate breakfast every day before school, where they practiced during inclement weather, and where players would hang out long after practice, to the point Pace had to tell them to go home.
“We don’t have our personal stuff any more. We’re going to be getting in and out of a trailer,” Pace said. “I told them, ‘You don’t realize how blessed you are until you don’t have it. Y’all are going to figure out how all these older guys before, how it used to be. You drive to baseball practice, you change in the parking lot, and you go across the road to go to practice.’”
If there is any consolation in the loss of Amory’s facilities, it is this: It all ended on a good note.
What turned out to be the Panthers’ final home game was played last Thursday, the day before before the tornado struck. Before the game, the team honored Shelley Summerford, a longtime Amory athletics supporter and PTO president who died March 19 at the age of 36. Colin Stough, a Hatley graduate who was featured on this season of “American Idol,” sang the National Anthem.
And then the Panthers beat Center Hill.
“Nobody ever thought that was going to be it,” Pace said. “But we did something good before that place got destroyed, I know that.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.