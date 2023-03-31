Amory’s baseball team doesn’t just have a season to finish. It has a state championship to defend.

djr-2023-03-26-news-amory-tornado-arp6

Amory residents stand next to the remains of the scoreboard at the baseball field at Amory High School. The tornado from Friday night severely damaged the softball, baseball and football complexes.
djr-2023-03-26-news-amory-tornado-arp9

Amory's baseball field house sustained heavy damage from Friday's tornado.
Brad Locke

BRAD LOCKE

Newsletters

Brad Locke is senior sports writer for the Daily Journal. Contact him on Twitter @bradlocke or via email at brad.locke@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you