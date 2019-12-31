BOONEVILLE • There are times when Amory looks like the basketball team Brian Pearson knows it can be.
One of those times was Saturday, when the Panthers faced unbeaten Biggersville in the Kiwanis Classic. Amory trailed the entire first half but stayed close, finally surging ahead in the third quarter.
But in the end, Biggersville came away with a 63-56 victory. For the Panthers (5-8), it was their sixth loss by seven points or less.
“If I could give it to them, if I could just hand them a good win, I think it would make all the difference in the world,” said Pearson, Amory’s fourth-year coach. “Right now that’s just not happening for us.
“I’m talking to them about continuing to stay the course and believe that good things are coming.”
This is a team with the potential to do good things. It starts with senior forward Isaiah Thompson, a third-team Daily Journal All-Area selection last season.
The 6-foot-4 Thompson is averaging 15.0 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, and he’s not having to carry as much of the scoring load as he did last season. Jamerison Martin, a transfer from Itawamba AHS, is averaging 15.5 ppg and scored 22 against Biggersville.
Thompson and Martin, a junior point guard, give Amory a strong inside-outside tandem. But with only six games under his belt, Martin is still going through an adjustment period.
“That’s a little bit of that trust and that chemistry we’re still trying to find,” Pearson said. “Obviously he can do a lot; he’s got the all-around game. But he’s got to learn to trust his new teammates, and I think that’s what he’s working on.”
Martin, who averaged 10.9 ppg last season at IAHS, said he’s still trying to learn his role and bond with his new teammates.
“When me, (Thompson) and the team get it clicking, it’s going to be hard for teams to stop us in the playoffs,” Martin said.
If the Panthers can start clicking and find some consistency, Thompson believes they can start winning these close games. Up next is a visit to Division 1-3A foe Alcorn Central on Saturday.
“I just tell them we’ve got to go back and practice and put in more work, talk more on the defensive side,” Thompson said. “I feel like once we get that figured out and we play together, we’ll get started winning.”