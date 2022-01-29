AMORY – Both Amory soccer teams are headed to the Class I North finals after sweeping Forest on Saturday.
The Lady Panthers will make history with their first appearance in the round thanks to a 2-1 win, while the Panthers prevailed 3-0 to snag back-to-back trips after losing to St. Andrews last season.
Both teams will face St. Andrews on Tuesday night.
Amory's boys were led by another big offensive performance from Clayton Reese, who scored the first two goals.
"We were really good in the attack today, and our speed of play was good today," Amory coach Nathan Clayton said. "We did a good job making them defend touch line to touch line."
Reese found the back of the net off a pass from Cayden Smith late in the first half, then hooked a tough shot for his second of the match midway through the second half.
"The keeper came out, and I tapped it past him," Reese said. "I'm not going to lie, I tried to pass it, and it just went in."
Smith finished off the game with a goal in the last five minutes to give the Panthers some cushion.
Tyler Sledge secured the shutout in the goal, while the Panthers' defense had its 12th shutout of the season as Mattison Glenn, Lane Carroll, Riley Grace and Will McComb anchored the back line.
The Lady Panthers busted out for two goals in the second half of their win to reach the first North half appearance in program history.
"We knew if it was going to be the year," Amory's Macie Williams said. "We put in a lot of work in the offseason to get prepared. Our student section came out cheering us on today, which plays a big impact."
Emma Gore came through with first goals with Ellie Baker finding her for the first one.
Forest scored its lone goal with a little over five minutes to go.
"We did a great job keeping balls off their leading scorer, No. 10's feet," Clayton said. "Payton (Ford) played a great game in the defensive mid, helping our back line neutralize her."