Jatarian Ware has made defenses pay for the attention they’ve been giving Charleston French.
Trying to stop French is an understandable approach. Last season, the Amory running back totaled 1,880 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground. Heading into tonight’s home game versus North Pontotoc, French has 221 yards and seven TDs on 34 carries.
“We’ve created a monster,” Amory coach Brooks Dampeer said. “People are loading the box on us to stop the run, and that’s why you’ve got to be able to throw it efficiently.”
That’s where Ware, a senior quarterback, has come in. The second-year starter has completed 28 of 47 passes (59.6%) for 576 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions. The three picks came in the season opener, a 35-28 loss to Itawamba AHS.
Ware has also rushed for 81 yards and a touchdown.
“I don’t know that he gets talked about enough,” North Pontotoc coach Andy Crotwell said. “He’s a very effective runner, and he throws a good, accurate ball.”
French has also gotten help from newcomer Emmanuel Randle, a transfer from Tupelo Christian. The sophomore has rushed for 216 yards and two TDs.
North Pontotoc (2-1), which lost to IAHS 45-3 last week, has its own set of experienced offensive players. Quarterback Reece Kentner and receiver Winn Navarette, both seniors, make up one of the area’s most prolific passing combos.
But in last week’s loss, the Vikings were held to 191 total yards and gained just 10 first downs. Crotwell said his team has “hit the reset button” this week in practice.
“Any time you play somebody that’s very, very talented, they’ll show you where your warts are and give you an opportunity to fix or mitigate them the best you can,” he said.
Amory (2-1) is coming off a 63-0 walloping of Mooreville. The Panthers held the Troopers’ Air Raid offense to 148 total yards.
Now they have to hold Kentner and Navarette in check.
“They’ve shown over the past years that they can definitely have explosive plays,” Dampeer said, “so you’ve got to limit those, and you’ve got to figure out how to stop chunk runs.”
