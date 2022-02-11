TUPELO – Dayveun Anderson is just built different.
He’s 5-foot-10 – if you count the hair – but can play above the rim as well as he plays below it. The Tupelo junior put his various skills on display in Friday night’s 67-57 win over No. 1-ranked Starkville in the Division 1-6A Tournament championship game.
Anderson scored eight of his 15 points in the fourth quarter. His steal and two-handed slam dunk with 1:07 left was the cherry on top of an especially sweet victory for the No. 2 Golden Wave.
“We wanted it bad. We were hungry,” said Anderson, who also had five rebounds.
These teams split their series in the regular season, with Starkville (20-5) winning the most recent meeting on Jan. 21. The Yellowjackets started hot in the rubber match, opening up an 18-5 lead in the first quarter thanks to nine Tupelo turnovers.
But Tupelo (24-3) clawed back behind Hayes Halbert, who sparked a 12-0 run with a jumper and a 3-pointer. Anderson gave the Wave their first lead, at 22-21, on a layup.
Starkville led 32-31 at halftime and 50-44 after three quarters but just couldn’t shake Tupelo.
“We knew that they were going to come out hot, we knew they were going to come out ready to play,” Tupelo coach Robert Green said. “We just wanted to make sure that we stuck to our fundamentals. We’ve been preparing for this game – let’s not bail out right now. Let’s just keep playing, keep doing the things we put in place.”
Halbert opened the final quarter with a long 3-pointer, and Anderson tied it at 50-50 with a traditional 3-point play. After a David Harbour bucket gave Tupelo a 54-52 lead, Anderson stole the ensuing inbounds pass and laid it in.
Green said Anderson is a “sparkplug” for the Golden Wave.
“I’m just built like that,” Anderson said.
Halbert led Tupelo with 17 points, while Gavin Shannon had 15. The Wave shot 44.9% from the field, including 56.5% in the second half.
Makhi Myles led Starkville with 24 points and 10 rebounds, while Connor Rogers added 19 points.
Tupelo will get a bye for the first round of the 6A playoffs, which begin next week. Starkville will host DeSoto Central on Tuesday.
(G) Tupelo 74, Starkville 45: Tupelo (23-6) made 10 3-pointers, including eight in the first half, to capture the tournament title.
Jade Rucker led the Lady Wave with 14 points off the bench, while Lamarah Cleaves added 13. Zariyah Edwards and Jamaica Young scored 13 apiece for Starkville (12-11).
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Starkville got within 56-53 midway through the fourth, but two Braxton Bishop free throws and a pair of baskets by Harbour opened it up.
Point Maker: Halbert shot 6 of 11 from the field, including 3 of 7 from 3-point range.
Talking Point: “We felt like we were on the bad end of a few calls, but that’s basketball, that’s how it is. We’ve still got to be able to play through it.” – Starkville coach Woodie Howard