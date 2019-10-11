OXFORD • Center Hill has the flexbone, but Lafayette has Randy Anderson.
The Commodores controlled the clock en route to a 24-7 win in Division 1-5A action on Friday night.
Anderson, a senior quarterback, rushed for a career-high 236 yards and three touchdowns.
“It feels very good. I’m having a rush right now,” Anderson said. “A shoutout to my team as well.”
Center Hill (4-4, 1-2) entered the game averaging 264 yards on the ground with its flexbone offense. Lafayette (5-2, 2-1) allowed just 181 rushing yards, including 51 in the first half.
The Mustangs started well, driving to Lafayette’s 6-yard line on their opening drive. But the Commodores got a fourth-down stop.
“It was huge for our defense,” coach Michael Fair said, “because we never see this offense. You see it once a year, so from the time the kids came down to the facility Monday, they’ve been entrenched in it all week.”
Lafayette set the tone on the game’s opening possession, driving 80 yards on 18 plays and using 7:57 off the clock. Anderson scored on a 6-yard run.
The Commodores ran 17 plays on their next drive, which was capped by Hunter Coleman’s 33-yard field goal. It was 10-0 at halftime, with Center Hill having just one full offensive possession.
Lafayette had five possessions for the game and scored on the first four.
“They’re going to limit your possessions, so we always try to make sure we’ve got good, solid play calls, and we don’t want any negative plays to put us off schedule and behind the sticks,” Fair said.
Anderson had a 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to make it 17-0, and he then reeled off a 30-yard TD in the fourth.
Extra points
Turning Point: Center Hill drew within 17-7 early in the fourth, but Lafayette answered with a 60-yard scoring drive to ice it.
Point Man: Anderson carried the ball 31 times. He also completed 5 of 6 passes for 26 yards.
Talking Point: “We took our time, and our offensive line did a great job against a lot of different fronts tonight.” – Fair.
Notes
• Lafayette dominated time of possession in the first half, holding the ball 17 of the 24 minutes.
• Darryen Hobbs led Center Hill with 69 rushing yards on nine carries.
• Next week, Lafayette hosts Saltillo.