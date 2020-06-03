The Falkner football program has found its new head coach.
Pending board approval, Jeff Anglin has been hired to lead the Eagles. He comes to Falkner after serving as the defensive coordinator for three years at Biggersville. While on staff with the Lions, he also coached receivers for a year and offensive line for two years.
Before being at Biggersville, he spent six years at Ripley as an assistant defensive coach and he led the junior high team for five of those seasons. Before that, he had stints at Thrasher and Tishomingo County.
“I’ve sort of been itching about trying to move up for a while,” Anglin said. “I want to put my plan into play and see what I can do with the reins. You never know until you try. I consider myself a player’s coach, and I’ve always had a good relationship with players wherever I’ve been.”
Over the last three seasons, he helped lead Biggersville to a 30-8 record. In 2018, Biggersville made the playoffs for the first time in over 20 years, and in 2019, won its first division championship.
Anglin’s defense allowed 15.17 points per game in 2017, 12.64 ppg in 2018 and 14.08 in 2019.
Anglin will be the Eagles’ third football coach in as many years. He is replacing Ty Priest, who resigned in April. Falkner went 2-8 last season, 2-5 in Division 1-1A, and missed the playoffs.
Anglin is planning to meet his Falkner players on Thursday morning and will see what type of players he has before he decides what kind of offense he implements.
“I’m an old-school type of coach,” Anglin said. “Everyone says they have a playbook, and I do, but it really depends on what the kids are able to do. Time will tell what we are able to do with the kids we have. …”
“I’ve coached defense all of these years and learned the ins and outs of offenses, and I know what it takes to crack that wall or stop an offense. In a nutshell, if you’re a good defensive coach then you understand offense, and vice versa.”