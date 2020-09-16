Tupelo’s football team has had to change its football opponent for this week yet again.
The Golden Wave will host West Lauderdale on Friday. They were originally scheduled to play Grenada, but that game was canceled Tuesday due to COVID-19 concerns.
Tupelo replaced Grenada with North Panola. But the Cougars reported some positive COVID-19 tests on the team Wednesday.
Tupelo is 0-2 and coming off a 24-14 loss to West Point.
West Lauderdale, a Class 4A team, is 1-1. The Knights lost to Neshoba Central last week, 49-14. Neshoba beat Tupelo 25-17 in Week 1.