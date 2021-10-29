Hitting the 1,000-yard mark as a high school running back is no small feat. Hitting it before the regular season ends is even more impressive.
By my count, there are four running backs in our coverage area who have already surpassed 1,000 yards: Houston’s Jalen Washington, Ripley’s Immanuel Griffin, Lafayette’s Jayden Reed and Belmont’s Myles Cox.
Washington is the top rusher with 1,407 yards and 14 touchdowns on 116 carries entering Thursday’s game against New Albany. He’s just a sophomore but already has more than 2,100 career rushing yards.
Washington had a huge game last week, going for 328 yards and two TDs. But he was upstaged by Griffin, who had a school-record 358 yards and scored seven total touchdowns in Ripley’s 52-44 win.
The senior is the area’s second-leading rusher, with 1,348 yards and 17 TDs on 172 carries entering Thursday’s game versus Pontotoc.
Reed has reached 1,000 yards for the second-straight year – and he’s just a junior. And then there’s Cox, a senior who has three 200-yard games this year.
This foursome will soon be joined by many others as the regular season winds down and we get into the playoffs. Tupelo Christian freshman Emmanuel Randle is closest to hitting the milestone, with 935 yards and 14 TDs on 107 carries. He’s been a breakout player this season for the Eagles.
New Albany junior Kody Atkinson has been another impressive newcomer, stepping in when starter C.J. Hill went down early in the season.
There will be a good running back matchup tonight when Nettleton visits rival Amory. Nettleton’s Roderick Patterson has 822 yards and 11 TDs on 107 carries, while Amory’s Charleston French has 840 yards and seven scores on 119 carries.
Of course, you don’t have to be a 1,000-yard rusher to be a game-changer. Take a look at Baldwyn’s Jojo Christian.
Entering Thursday’s game at East Union, Christian had 754 yards – on just 46 carries. That’s an average of 16.4 yards per carry. Insane.
His 11 touchdown runs have covered an average of 44.5 yards. Five of them have been longer than 60 yards, three longer than 70.
This area never has a shortage of such running backs, but we do seem to be lacking a bit in the running QB department.
There are at least a couple of good ones, though. Kossuth junior Jack Johnson – no relation to either the boxer or the singer – had 739 yards and 12 TDs entering Thursday’s game against Hatley.
Houston senior Red Parker has racked up 709 yards and 15 TDs – especially notable when you remember that his running back is the area’s leading rusher.