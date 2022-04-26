agate Area baseball playoff scores, first round Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Apr 26, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Bo Rock and the Amory Panthers swept past Humphreys County in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save AREA BASEBALL PLAYOFF SCORESFIRST ROUNDClass 6AStarkville vs. South PanolaStarkville 6, South Panola 2South Panola 6, Starkville 5Starkville 5, South Panola 2Class 5ACanton vs. SaltilloSaltillo 11, Canton 0Saltillo 7, Canton 2Class 4ASouth Pontotoc vs. MoorevilleMooreville 14, South Pontotoc 1Mooreville 13, South Pontotoc 9Itawamba AHS vs. RipleyItawamba AHS 8, Ripley 2Itawamba AHS 6, Ripley 3North Pontotoc vs. CorinthNorth Pontotoc 8, Corinth 3Corinth 7, North Pontotoc 1Corinth 6, North Pontotoc 1Caledonia vs. PontotocPontotoc 6, Caledonia 4Pontotoc 10, Caledonia 2Class 3AByhalia vs. KossuthKossuth 19, Byhalia 0Kossuth 24, Byhalia 0Hatley vs. Yazoo CountyHatley 5, Yazoo County 2Hatley 14, Yazoo County 4Alcorn Central vs. IndependenceIndependence 7, Alcorn Central 6Alcorn Central 10, Independence 5Alcorn Central at Independence (Tuesday)Humphreys County vs. AmoryAmory 16, Humphreys County 0Amory 18, Humphreys County 0Amanda Elzy vs. NettletonNettleton 13, Amanda Elzy 0Nettleton 13, Amanda Elzy 1Booneville vs. North PanolaBooneville 17, North Panola 0Booneville 16, North Panola 0Class 2ABelmont vs. Potts CampBelmont 2, Potts Camp 1Belmont 6, Potts Camp 0J.Z. George vs. East UnionEast Union 11, J.Z. George 0East Union 15, J.Z. George 0Walnut vs. BruceBruce 4, Walnut 3Walnut 6, Bruce 2Bruce 7, Walnut 5O’Bannon vs. East WebsterEast Webster 12, O’Bannon 0East Webster 14, O’Bannon 0Calhoun City vs. Pine GrovePine Grove 5, Calhoun City 0Pine Grove 16, Calhoun City 2Class 1AH.W. Byers vs. HamiltonHamilton 14, H.W. Byers 0Hamilton 21, H.W. Byers 0Smithville vs. BiggersvilleBiggersville 10, Smithville 0Biggersville 14, Smithville 4West Lowndes vs. Hickory FlatHickory Flat 13, West Lowndes 1Hickory Flat 15, West Lowndes 12Thrasher vs. Tupelo ChristianTupelo Christian 10, Thrasher 0Tupelo Christian 14, Thrasher 0Houlka vs. West UnionWest Union 7, Houlka 0West Union 16, Houlka 1Wheeler vs. FalknerWheeler 8, Falkner 0Wheeler 11, Falkner 1Jumpertown vs. IngomarIngomar 13, Jumpertown 0Ingomar 12, Jumpertown 2 brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Baseball Playoffs Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters