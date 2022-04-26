djr-2022-02-13-sport-bo-rock-arp2

Bo Rock and the Amory Panthers swept past Humphreys County in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.

AREA BASEBALL PLAYOFF SCORES

FIRST ROUND

Class 6A

Starkville vs. South Panola

Starkville 6, South Panola 2

South Panola 6, Starkville 5

Starkville 5, South Panola 2

Class 5A

Canton vs. Saltillo

Saltillo 11, Canton 0

Saltillo 7, Canton 2

Class 4A

South Pontotoc vs. Mooreville

Mooreville 14, South Pontotoc 1

Mooreville 13, South Pontotoc 9

Itawamba AHS vs. Ripley

Itawamba AHS 8, Ripley 2

Itawamba AHS 6, Ripley 3

North Pontotoc vs. Corinth

North Pontotoc 8, Corinth 3

Corinth 7, North Pontotoc 1

Corinth 6, North Pontotoc 1

Caledonia vs. Pontotoc

Pontotoc 6, Caledonia 4

Pontotoc 10, Caledonia 2

Class 3A

Byhalia vs. Kossuth

Kossuth 19, Byhalia 0

Kossuth 24, Byhalia 0

Hatley vs. Yazoo County

Hatley 5, Yazoo County 2

Hatley 14, Yazoo County 4

Alcorn Central vs. Independence

Independence 7, Alcorn Central 6

Alcorn Central 10, Independence 5

Alcorn Central at Independence (Tuesday)

Humphreys County vs. Amory

Amory 16, Humphreys County 0

Amory 18, Humphreys County 0

Amanda Elzy vs. Nettleton

Nettleton 13, Amanda Elzy 0

Nettleton 13, Amanda Elzy 1

Booneville vs. North Panola

Booneville 17, North Panola 0

Booneville 16, North Panola 0

Class 2A

Belmont vs. Potts Camp

Belmont 2, Potts Camp 1

Belmont 6, Potts Camp 0

J.Z. George vs. East Union

East Union 11, J.Z. George 0

East Union 15, J.Z. George 0

Walnut vs. Bruce

Bruce 4, Walnut 3

Walnut 6, Bruce 2

Bruce 7, Walnut 5

O’Bannon vs. East Webster

East Webster 12, O’Bannon 0

East Webster 14, O’Bannon 0

Calhoun City vs. Pine Grove

Pine Grove 5, Calhoun City 0

Pine Grove 16, Calhoun City 2

Class 1A

H.W. Byers vs. Hamilton

Hamilton 14, H.W. Byers 0

Hamilton 21, H.W. Byers 0

Smithville vs. Biggersville

Biggersville 10, Smithville 0

Biggersville 14, Smithville 4

West Lowndes vs. Hickory Flat

Hickory Flat 13, West Lowndes 1

Hickory Flat 15, West Lowndes 12

Thrasher vs. Tupelo Christian

Tupelo Christian 10, Thrasher 0

Tupelo Christian 14, Thrasher 0

Houlka vs. West Union

West Union 7, Houlka 0

West Union 16, Houlka 1

Wheeler vs. Falkner

Wheeler 8, Falkner 0

Wheeler 11, Falkner 1

Jumpertown vs. Ingomar

Ingomar 13, Jumpertown 0

Ingomar 12, Jumpertown 2

