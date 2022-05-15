agate Area baseball playoff scores, North finals Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email May 15, 2022 28 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Dixon Webb's Oxford Chargers are battling DeSoto Central in the Class 6A North finals. Thomas Wells | Daily Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save AREA BASEBALL PLAYOFF SCORESSEMIFINALSClass 6AOxford vs. DeSoto CentralG1: DeSoto Central 6, Oxford 3G2: at DeSoto Central, Mon., 7 p.m.G3: at Oxford, Tue, 7 p.m. (if nec.)Class 5ASaltillo vs. Neshoba CentralG1: Saltillo 6, Neshoba Central 3G2: Neshoba Central 10, Saltillo 8G3: at Neshoba Central, Mon., 7 p.m.Class 4APontotoc vs. West LauderdaleG1: Pontotoc 3, West Lauderdale 2G2: at West Lauderdale, Tue., 7 p.m.G3: at Pontotoc, Thur., 7 p.m. (if nec.)Class 3AAmory vs. BoonevilleG1: Amory 13, Booneville 5G2: Amory 9, Booneville 3Class 2AEast Union vs. Pine GroveG1: East Union 1, Pine Grove 0G2: East Union 6, Pine Grove 2Class 1ABiggersville vs. West UnionG1: Biggersville 10, West Union 4G2: Biggersville 10, West Union 5 brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Baseball Playoffs Scores Playoff Baseball Sport Neshoba Central Final Saltillo East Union Semifinal Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters