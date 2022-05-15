djr-2022-04-06-sport-oxford-webb-twp2

Dixon Webb's Oxford Chargers are battling DeSoto Central in the Class 6A North finals.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

AREA BASEBALL PLAYOFF SCORES

SEMIFINALS

Class 6A

Oxford vs. DeSoto Central

G1: DeSoto Central 6, Oxford 3

G2: at DeSoto Central, Mon., 7 p.m.

G3: at Oxford, Tue, 7 p.m. (if nec.)

Class 5A

Saltillo vs. Neshoba Central

G1: Saltillo 6, Neshoba Central 3

G2: Neshoba Central 10, Saltillo 8

G3: at Neshoba Central, Mon., 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Pontotoc vs. West Lauderdale

G1: Pontotoc 3, West Lauderdale 2

G2: at West Lauderdale, Tue., 7 p.m.

G3: at Pontotoc, Thur., 7 p.m. (if nec.)

Class 3A

Amory vs. Booneville

G1: Amory 13, Booneville 5

G2: Amory 9, Booneville 3

Class 2A

East Union vs. Pine Grove

G1: East Union 1, Pine Grove 0

G2: East Union 6, Pine Grove 2

Class 1A

Biggersville vs. West Union

G1: Biggersville 10, West Union 4

G2: Biggersville 10, West Union 5

