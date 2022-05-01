djr-2022-04-06-sport-oxford-webb-twp3

Dixon Webb's Oxford squad swept Center Hill in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.

AREA BASEBALL PLAYOFF SCORES

SECOND ROUND

Class 6A

Center Hill vs. Oxford

G1: Oxford 6, Center Hill 2

G2: Oxford 17, Center Hill 4

Starkville vs. Madison Central

G1: Madison Central 9, Starkville 1

G2: Madison Central 11, Starkville 5

Class 5A

Saltillo vs. Lafayette

G1: Saltillo 6, Lafayette 4

G2: Saltillo 6, Lafayette 5

Class 4A

Northeast Lauderdale vs. Mooreville

G1: Mooreville 10, Northeast Lauderdale 0

G2: Mooreville 18, Northeast Lauderdale 0

Itawamba AHS vs. West Lauderdale

G1: West Lauderdale 6, Itawamba AHS 4

G2: West Lauderdale 8, Itawamba AHS 3

Corinth vs. Choctaw Central

G1: Corinth 6, Choctaw Central 0

G2: Corinth 19, Choctaw Central 9

Pontotoc vs. Kosciusko

G1: Pontotoc 10, Kosciusko 7

G2: Kosciusko 11, Pontotoc 8

G3: Pontotoc at Kosciusko (Monday)

Class 3A

Hatley vs. Kossuth

G1: Kossuth 2, Hatley 0

G2: Kossuth 10, Hatley 0

Amory vs. Independence

G1: Amory 17, Independence 0

G2: Amory 15, Independence 4

Booneville vs. Nettleton

G1: Booneville 11, Nettleton 5

G2: Booneville 9, Nettleton 7

Class 2A

Nanih Waiya vs. East Union

G1: East Union 11, Nanih Waiya 0

G2: East Union 20, Nanih Waiya 3

East Webster vs. Bruce

G1: Bruce 8, East Webster 4

G2: East Webster 11, Bruce 10

G3: Bruce 7, East Webster 2

Eupora vs. Pine Grove

G1: Pine Grove 11, Eupora 1

G2: Pine Grove 16, Eupora 2

Belmont vs. Choctaw County

G1: Choctaw County 14, Belmont 4

G2: Choctaw County 9, Belmont 5

Class 1A

Hickory Flat vs. Biggersville

G1: Biggersville 5, Hickory Flat 2

G2: Biggersville 6, Hickory Flat 0

Hamilton vs. Tupelo Christian

G1: Tupelo Christian 6, Hamilton 5

G2: Tupelo Christian 16, Hamilton 3

Wheeler vs. West Union

G1: West Union 12, Wheeler 0

G2: West Unioni 10, Wheeler 0

Ingomar vs. Vardaman

G1: Vardaman 5, Ingomar 4

G2: Vardaman 13, Ingomar 10

