agate Area baseball playoff scores, second round Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email May 1, 2022 13 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Dixon Webb's Oxford squad swept Center Hill in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs. Thomas Wells | Daily Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save AREA BASEBALL PLAYOFF SCORESSECOND ROUNDClass 6ACenter Hill vs. OxfordG1: Oxford 6, Center Hill 2G2: Oxford 17, Center Hill 4Starkville vs. Madison CentralG1: Madison Central 9, Starkville 1G2: Madison Central 11, Starkville 5Class 5ASaltillo vs. LafayetteG1: Saltillo 6, Lafayette 4G2: Saltillo 6, Lafayette 5Class 4ANortheast Lauderdale vs. MoorevilleG1: Mooreville 10, Northeast Lauderdale 0G2: Mooreville 18, Northeast Lauderdale 0Itawamba AHS vs. West LauderdaleG1: West Lauderdale 6, Itawamba AHS 4G2: West Lauderdale 8, Itawamba AHS 3Corinth vs. Choctaw CentralG1: Corinth 6, Choctaw Central 0G2: Corinth 19, Choctaw Central 9Pontotoc vs. KosciuskoG1: Pontotoc 10, Kosciusko 7G2: Kosciusko 11, Pontotoc 8G3: Pontotoc at Kosciusko (Monday)Class 3AHatley vs. KossuthG1: Kossuth 2, Hatley 0G2: Kossuth 10, Hatley 0Amory vs. IndependenceG1: Amory 17, Independence 0G2: Amory 15, Independence 4Booneville vs. NettletonG1: Booneville 11, Nettleton 5G2: Booneville 9, Nettleton 7Class 2ANanih Waiya vs. East UnionG1: East Union 11, Nanih Waiya 0G2: East Union 20, Nanih Waiya 3East Webster vs. BruceG1: Bruce 8, East Webster 4G2: East Webster 11, Bruce 10G3: Bruce 7, East Webster 2Eupora vs. Pine GroveG1: Pine Grove 11, Eupora 1G2: Pine Grove 16, Eupora 2Belmont vs. Choctaw CountyG1: Choctaw County 14, Belmont 4G2: Choctaw County 9, Belmont 5Class 1AHickory Flat vs. BiggersvilleG1: Biggersville 5, Hickory Flat 2G2: Biggersville 6, Hickory Flat 0Hamilton vs. Tupelo ChristianG1: Tupelo Christian 6, Hamilton 5G2: Tupelo Christian 16, Hamilton 3Wheeler vs. West UnionG1: West Union 12, Wheeler 0G2: West Unioni 10, Wheeler 0Ingomar vs. VardamanG1: Vardaman 5, Ingomar 4G2: Vardaman 13, Ingomar 10 brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Baseball Scores Playoffs Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters