Members of the Pontotoc football team walk down to the field for warmups before playing away at Shannon Friday night.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

A handful of high school football games have been moved up due to incoming inclement weather.

Thunderstorms are forecast for Friday, which caused Caledonia to move its homecoming game against Nettleton up to Thursday.

Also playing Thursday: Hatley at Belmont and Pontotoc at Saltillo.

As of Wednesday afternoon, all other area games were still scheduled for Friday.

brad.locke@djournal.com

