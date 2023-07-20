As a Clinton High School football player in the early 1970s, Nash Nunnery kept a journal about his senior season. A common theme was his admiration for the different stadiums at which the Arrows played.
Nunnery pulled out that old journal a few years ago and thought, “I’d love to visit those places again.” So he did. And he’s made a book about it.
“Magnolia Gridiron Cathedrals” spotlights 47 historic football stadiums from around the state, including several in Northeast Mississippi. The book features photos as well as a painting of each stadium by former Clarion-Ledger cartoonist Marshall Ramsey.
“I thought to myself, nobody’s told a story of these fields,” Nunnery said. “We just go to them on Friday night to watch a game. We don’t think about, OK, how did it come about?”
The book will debut Aug. 5, when Nash has a book signing at Lemuria Books in Jackson. The formal launch is set for Aug. 19 at the Mississippi Book Festival.
Nunnery’s main criteria for choosing stadiums to feature in the book was simple: They had to be at least 50 years old.
“I wanted these old-school beautiful fields that really make an impact in their communities,” he said. “I call them hallowed ground, because I conducted over 90 interviews and visited all 47 of these fields, and the people that I talked to in their communities, this is like church to them. That’s where the community comes together as one on Friday nights.”
Nunnery chose eight fields from the Delta region, eight from Northeast Mississippi, eight from the Pine Belt/Gulf Coast area, eight in Southwest Mississippi, and the rest from the Central Mississippi/Jackson area.
Nunnery’s wife Vicki joined him on the stadium journey and took photos, which were sent to Ramsey for his paintings. Nunnery said he logged about 3,600 miles from July of 2022 until this past March.
Nunnery and Ramsey connected through Mike Frasconga, an entertainment attorney in Jackson who wrote a book about Mississippi high school football rivalries called “Y’all vs. Us.”
Ramsey was happy to take on the project and churned out the 47 paintings in about three months’ time.
“My first thought was, ‘Don’t all stadiums kind of look alike?’ I thought after a while I might start getting bored,” Ramsey said. “But I discovered very quickly that football stadiums have got their own story, their own soul. It was a lot of fun to work on.”
Whenever Nunnery posts one of Ramsey’s paintings on Facebook, fan after fan will comment with their stories and memories about that stadium.
“Think about how many generations of men and kids all grew up on those fields, literally,” Ramsey said.
New Albany, Pontotoc and Shannon are among the Northeast Mississippi stadiums featured in the book. The Pontotoc and Shannon stadiums both have old concrete bleachers set into embankments. That kind of quirk is something Nunnery looked for in each stadium.
“I love all those stadiums that are dug into the hillside,” he said. “It must be a Northeast Mississippi thing.”
New Albany’s stadium was constructed in the early 1970s. A bond issue to finance the stadium was voted down by residents, so brothers Ben Allen and Poodle Kitchens took it upon themselves to build it. They recruited some other volunteers, and Kitchens Field was built at no cost to the taxpayers.
That story is just one of many in Nunnery’s book. And it’s those stories that speak to the passion coursing through Mississippi’s high school football history.
So much blood, so much sweat and so many tears have been absorbed by these fields over the decades. The stadium seats are overflowing with memories. And on a fall Friday night, these cathedrals are a place for fellowship.
“Friday night, everybody comes. It doesn’t matter what color you are, it doesn’t matter who you want to be president – it doesn’t matter,” Ramsey said. “You’re there together, so it’s magic.”
