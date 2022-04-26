agate Area softball playoff scores, first round Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Apr 26, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ellie Fryar's Pine Grove Lady Panthers rolled past O'Bannon in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs. Dillon Barnes } Southern Sentinel Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save AREA SOFTBALL PLAYOFF SCORESFIRST ROUNDClass 6ASouthaven vs. TupeloTupelo 12, Southaven 6Tupelo 14, Southaven 3Class 4ASouth Pontotoc vs. West LauderdaleWest Lauderdale 4, South Pontotoc 1West Lauderdale 3, South Pontotoc 2Northeast Lauderdale vs. HoustonHouston 20, Northeast Lauderdale 0Houston 10, Northeast Lauderdale 0Itawamba AHS vs. ClarksdaleItawamba AHS 13, Clarksdale 0Itawamba AHS 15, Clarksdale 0Class 3AAmanda Elzy vs. BoonevilleBooneville 16, Amanda Elzy 0Booneville 21, Amanda Elzy 0Byhalia vs. AmoryAmory 16, Byhalia 0Amory 22, Byhalia 2Nettleton vs. Water ValleyNettleton 13, Water Valley 1Nettleton 10, Water Valley 0Winona vs. MantachieMantachie 17, Winona 0Mantachie 15, Winona 0Class 2APotts Camp vs. Calhoun CityCalhoun City 8, Potts Camp 2Potts Camp 6, Calhoun City 5Potts Camp at Calhoun City (Tuesday)O’Bannon vs. Pine GrovePine Grove 20, O’Bannon 0Pine Grove 20, O’Bannon 0Leland vs. BelmontBelmont 17, Leland 1Belmont 18, Leland 0Class 1AIngomar vs. HamiltonHamilton 11, Ingomar 1Hamilton 13, Ingomar 9Houlka vs. West UnionWest Union 6, Houlka 2West Union 5, Houlka 1Thrasher vs. Hickory FlatHickory Flat 13, Thrasher 3Hickory Flat 7, Thrasher 2 brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Softball Playoffs Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters