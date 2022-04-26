Ellie Fryar (copy)

Ellie Fryar's Pine Grove Lady Panthers rolled past O'Bannon in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs.

 Dillon Barnes } Southern Sentinel

AREA SOFTBALL PLAYOFF SCORES

FIRST ROUND

Class 6A

Southaven vs. Tupelo

Tupelo 12, Southaven 6

Tupelo 14, Southaven 3

Class 4A

South Pontotoc vs. West Lauderdale

West Lauderdale 4, South Pontotoc 1

West Lauderdale 3, South Pontotoc 2

Northeast Lauderdale vs. Houston

Houston 20, Northeast Lauderdale 0

Houston 10, Northeast Lauderdale 0

Itawamba AHS vs. Clarksdale

Itawamba AHS 13, Clarksdale 0

Itawamba AHS 15, Clarksdale 0

Class 3A

Amanda Elzy vs. Booneville

Booneville 16, Amanda Elzy 0

Booneville 21, Amanda Elzy 0

Byhalia vs. Amory

Amory 16, Byhalia 0

Amory 22, Byhalia 2

Nettleton vs. Water Valley

Nettleton 13, Water Valley 1

Nettleton 10, Water Valley 0

Winona vs. Mantachie

Mantachie 17, Winona 0

Mantachie 15, Winona 0

Class 2A

Potts Camp vs. Calhoun City

Calhoun City 8, Potts Camp 2

Potts Camp 6, Calhoun City 5

Potts Camp at Calhoun City (Tuesday)

O’Bannon vs. Pine Grove

Pine Grove 20, O’Bannon 0

Pine Grove 20, O’Bannon 0

Leland vs. Belmont

Belmont 17, Leland 1

Belmont 18, Leland 0

Class 1A

Ingomar vs. Hamilton

Hamilton 11, Ingomar 1

Hamilton 13, Ingomar 9

Houlka vs. West Union

West Union 6, Houlka 2

West Union 5, Houlka 1

Thrasher vs. Hickory Flat

Hickory Flat 13, Thrasher 3

Hickory Flat 7, Thrasher 2

