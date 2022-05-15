djr-2022-05-13-sport-vardaman-scott-arp1

Kyleigh Scott's Vardaman squad is headed to the Class 1A state championship series after sweeping Wheeler.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

AREA SOFTBALL PLAYOFF SCORES

SEMIFINALS

Class 3A

Kossuth vs. Booneville

G1: Kossuth 1, Booneville 0

G2: Booneville 1, Kossuth 0

G3: at Kossuth, Sun., 3 p.m.

Class 2A

East Union vs. East Webster

G1: East Webster 6, East Union 4

G2: East Union 6, East Webster 1

Class 1A

Wheeler vs. Vardaman

G1: Vardaman 7, Wheeler 4

G2: Vardaman 9, Wheeler 5

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus