Zoey Wright's West Union softball team swept Blue Mountain in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs.

 By DILLON BARNES Southern Sentinel

AREA SOFTBALL PLAYOFF SCORES

SECOND ROUND

Class 6A

Germantown vs. Oxford

G1: Germantown 5, Oxford 3

G2: Germantown 9, Oxford 5

Tupelo vs. DeSoto Central

G1: DeSoto Central 2, Tupelo 1

G2: DeSoto Central 18, Tupelo 1

Class 5A

Cleveland Central vs. Saltillo

G1: Saltillo 13, Cleveland Central 0

G2: Saltillo 10, Cleveland Central 0

New Hope vs. Lafayette

G1: New Hope 11, Lafayette 2

G2: New Hope 13, Lafayette 5

Class 4A

West Lauderdale vs. Corinth

G1: West Lauderdale 3, Corinth 1

G2: West Lauderdale 3, Corinth 1

Houston vs. Senatobia

G1: Houston 14, Senatobia 3

G2: Houston 8, Senatobia 6

Caledonia vs. Pontotoc

G1: Caledonia 5, Pontotoc 4

G2: Pontotoc 8, Caledonia 1

G3: Caledonia at Pontotoc (Monday)

Itawamba AHS vs. Kosciusko

G1: Kosciusko 12, Itawamba AHS 4

G2: Kosciusko 3, Itawamba AHS 0

Class 3A

Amory vs. Kossuth

G1: Kossuth 10, Amory 0

G2: Kossuth 10, Amory 5

Nettleton vs. Yazoo County

G1: Yazoo County 5, Nettleton 3

G2: Nettleton 11, Yazoo County 1

G3: Nettleton at Yazoo County (Monday)

Booneville vs. Independence

G1: Booneville 10, Independence 0

G2: Booneville 17, Independence 0

Mantachie vs. Hatley

G1: Mantachie 2, Hatley 0

G2: Mantachie 1, Hatley 0

Class 2A

Calhoun City vs. East Union

G1: East Union 9, Calhoun City 0

G2: East Union 7, Calhoun City 2

Myrtle vs. Pine Grove

G1: Pine Grove 10, Myrtle 6

G2: Pine Grove 1, Myrtle 0

Belmont vs. East Webster

G1: East Webster 11, Belmont 0

G2: East Webster 15, Belmont 3

Class 1A

Hamilton vs. Wheeler

G1: Wheeler 3, Hamilton 0

G2: Wheeler 7, Hamilton 2

West Union vs. Blue Mountain

G1: West Union 13, Blue Mountain 0

G2: West Union 12, Blue Mountain 2

Biggersville vs. Smithville

G1: Smithville 15, Biggersville 0

G2: Smithville 17, Biggersville 0

Hickory Flat vs. Vardaman

G1: Vardaman 10, Hickory Flat 0

G2: Vardaman 8, Hickory Flat 1

