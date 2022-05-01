agate Area softball playoff scores, second round Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email May 1, 2022 13 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Zoey Wright's West Union softball team swept Blue Mountain in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs. By DILLON BARNES Southern Sentinel Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save AREA SOFTBALL PLAYOFF SCORESSECOND ROUNDClass 6AGermantown vs. OxfordG1: Germantown 5, Oxford 3G2: Germantown 9, Oxford 5Tupelo vs. DeSoto CentralG1: DeSoto Central 2, Tupelo 1G2: DeSoto Central 18, Tupelo 1Class 5ACleveland Central vs. SaltilloG1: Saltillo 13, Cleveland Central 0G2: Saltillo 10, Cleveland Central 0New Hope vs. LafayetteG1: New Hope 11, Lafayette 2G2: New Hope 13, Lafayette 5Class 4AWest Lauderdale vs. CorinthG1: West Lauderdale 3, Corinth 1G2: West Lauderdale 3, Corinth 1Houston vs. SenatobiaG1: Houston 14, Senatobia 3G2: Houston 8, Senatobia 6Caledonia vs. PontotocG1: Caledonia 5, Pontotoc 4G2: Pontotoc 8, Caledonia 1G3: Caledonia at Pontotoc (Monday)Itawamba AHS vs. KosciuskoG1: Kosciusko 12, Itawamba AHS 4G2: Kosciusko 3, Itawamba AHS 0Class 3AAmory vs. KossuthG1: Kossuth 10, Amory 0G2: Kossuth 10, Amory 5Nettleton vs. Yazoo CountyG1: Yazoo County 5, Nettleton 3G2: Nettleton 11, Yazoo County 1G3: Nettleton at Yazoo County (Monday)Booneville vs. IndependenceG1: Booneville 10, Independence 0G2: Booneville 17, Independence 0Mantachie vs. HatleyG1: Mantachie 2, Hatley 0G2: Mantachie 1, Hatley 0Class 2ACalhoun City vs. East UnionG1: East Union 9, Calhoun City 0G2: East Union 7, Calhoun City 2Myrtle vs. Pine GroveG1: Pine Grove 10, Myrtle 6G2: Pine Grove 1, Myrtle 0Belmont vs. East WebsterG1: East Webster 11, Belmont 0G2: East Webster 15, Belmont 3Class 1AHamilton vs. WheelerG1: Wheeler 3, Hamilton 0G2: Wheeler 7, Hamilton 2West Union vs. Blue MountainG1: West Union 13, Blue Mountain 0G2: West Union 12, Blue Mountain 2Biggersville vs. SmithvilleG1: Smithville 15, Biggersville 0G2: Smithville 17, Biggersville 0Hickory Flat vs. VardamanG1: Vardaman 10, Hickory Flat 0G2: Vardaman 8, Hickory Flat 1 brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Softball Playoffs Scores Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters