Booneville trophy (copy)

Coach Jessica Taylor and her Booneville squad are one step closer to another state championship after sweeping Mantachie in the third round.

 By Jim Lytle

AREA SOFTBALL PLAYOFF SCORES

THIRD ROUND

Class 5A

Neshoba Central vs. Saltillo

G1: Saltillo 3, Neshoba Central 2

G2: Neshoba Central 9, Saltillo 2

G3: at Saltillo, Mon., 6 p.m.

Class 4A

West Lauderdale vs. Houston

G1: Houston 3, West Lauderdale 0

G2: West Lauderdale 5, Houston 1

G3: at Houston, Mon., 6 p.m.

Pontotoc vs. Kosciusko

G1: Kosciusko 3, Pontotoc 2

G2: Kosciusko 4, Pontotoc 2

Class 3A

Nettleton at Kossuth

G1: Kossuth 9, Nettleton 2

G2: Kossuth 13, Nettleton 0

Mantachie vs. Booneville

G1: Booneville 2, Mantachie 1

G2: Booneville 11, Mantachie 0

Class 2A

Eupora vs. East Union

G1: East Union 4, Eupora 0

G2: East Union 14, Eupora 0

Pine Grove vs. East Webster

G1: East Webster 5, Pine Grove 0

G2: East Webster 9, Pine Grove 3

Class 1A

Wheeler vs. West Union

G1: Wheeler 5, West Union 1

G2: Wheeler 9, West Union 2

Smithville vs. Vardaman

G1: Vardaman 12, Smithville 6

G2: Vardamam 7, Smithville 5

brad.locke@journalinc.com

