Coach Jessica Taylor and her Booneville squad are one step closer to another state championship after sweeping Mantachie in the third round.

AREA SOFTBALL PLAYOFF SCORESTHIRD ROUNDClass 5ANeshoba Central vs. SaltilloG1: Saltillo 3, Neshoba Central 2G2: Neshoba Central 9, Saltillo 2G3: at Saltillo, Mon., 6 p.m.Class 4AWest Lauderdale vs. HoustonG1: Houston 3, West Lauderdale 0G2: West Lauderdale 5, Houston 1G3: at Houston, Mon., 6 p.m.Pontotoc vs. KosciuskoG1: Kosciusko 3, Pontotoc 2G2: Kosciusko 4, Pontotoc 2Class 3ANettleton at KossuthG1: Kossuth 9, Nettleton 2G2: Kossuth 13, Nettleton 0Mantachie vs. BoonevilleG1: Booneville 2, Mantachie 1G2: Booneville 11, Mantachie 0Class 2AEupora vs. East UnionG1: East Union 4, Eupora 0G2: East Union 14, Eupora 0Pine Grove vs. East WebsterG1: East Webster 5, Pine Grove 0G2: East Webster 9, Pine Grove 3Class 1AWheeler vs. West UnionG1: Wheeler 5, West Union 1G2: Wheeler 9, West Union 2Smithville vs. VardamanG1: Vardaman 12, Smithville 6G2: Vardamam 7, Smithville 5

Brad Locke
Senior sports reporter
May 7, 2022