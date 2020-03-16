There is no joy in Booneville.
Or Houston. Or Tupelo. Or anywhere else in Mississippi.
Because there is no baseball or softball or tennis or golf or any other spring sports to be played. The Mississippi High School Activities Association announced Monday that it is suspending all athletic competition until at least March 29 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
At that time, the MHSAA will reevaluate the likelihood of seasons resuming.
“I want to commend the MHSAA for not having a knee-jerk reaction and not canceling it altogether, and let’s wait and see what happens,” West Union baseball coach Ashley Russell said.
Russell has nine seniors on his squad, which competes in Class 1A. Some of them have started since seventh or eighth grade.
For Russell and other coaches, the possibility of seeing their seniors’ high school careers come to a premature end is tough to swallow. It’s even tougher for the seniors themselves to swallow.
“I want to cry just thinking about it,” said Houston softball player Jasmine Rogers. “Because Houston is such a special place. … Just the fact of my season being over because of a virus is devastating.”
Houston, the Daily Journal’s No. 1-ranked team, was rolling along with a record of 11-0-1. No. 3 Booneville (6-0) was also playing well.
“It’s awful,” Booneville coach Jessica Taylor said. “It’s just like starting back over. Everything will be starting from the very beginning.”
Not only are there no games, but no team practices are allowed during the suspension of activities. That means athletes will have to find ways to stay sharp on their own.
Rogers, a right fielder, leads the Lady Hilltoppers in hitting with a .520 average. She said she’ll do what she can at home to stay in playing shape, from throwing in her yard to laying off junk food.
Russell said he’s not too worried about his players getting rusty. Several of them are also on the basketball team, so they’re accustomed to quickly finding their groove on the diamond.
“I hope they get out in the yard and throw with somebody and try to find a way to get some cuts in,” Russell said.
For tennis players, putting in work might not be so difficult. Tupelo coach Payton Pearce said his athletes can still practice on their own at Tupelo Country Club or any other facility that is open.
The Golden Wave started the season 6-0, and Pearce is glad the MHSAA has left open the possibility of the season resuming.
“It’s difficult to see how it continues,” he said, “but I’m hopeful that we can, just because the kids have put in a bunch of work.”