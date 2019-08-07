Will Armistead helped push the Tupelo 49ers into the winner’s bracket of the regional tournament with a massive performance on Wednesday in Tampa, Florida.
Working around a four-hour rain delay, Armistead pitched a complete game and hit the game-winning home run as the 49ers defeated Fort Mill Post 43, 4-1, in the opening round of the American Legion Baseball Southeast Regional Tournament.
Tupelo moves on to a winner’s bracket game today at 2:30 p.m. against the winner of Wednesday’s late game between Greer Post 115 and Tallahassee Post 13.
“That was huge in this tournament,” coach McKinley Holland said of Armistead’s effort. “One guy goes the distance and we saved the entire pitching staff.
“What a bulldog. He kept them off balanced all game and helped himself out with the bomb. You can’t say enough about him today.”
Armistead (Mooreville, ICC) cruised through the first three innings, but Fort Mill finally got to him in the fourth. After a leadoff single, a hit-and-run, and a stolen base, Fort Mill took the lead on a groundout.
That lead didn’t last long.
In the bottom of the fourth, Shawn Dalton Weatherbee (Thrasher, NEMCC) reached second base on a one-out error, then scored on an RBI single by Booneville’s Zac Gann to tie the game.
Chad Stephens (Belmont, NEMCC) followed with a walk, then Armistead helped himself out by crushing a three-run home run to put the 49ers up 4-1.
“I was just looking for a good pitch to hit and I got one,” Armistead said. “I put a pretty good swing on it. It definitely made me feel more comfortable on the mound, having a three-run lead instead of it being tied.”
Following the fourth inning, a four-hour rain delay took place. When the game resumed, Armistead trotted back out to the mound to try and finish the job.
Closing strong
He allowed a single in the fifth, but then retired 8 of the last 10 batters he faced, and capped off the game with a three-up, three-down inning in the seventh on five pitches.
“Will knows his limits and he knows what he can and can’t do,” Holland said. “I left it up to him if he wanted to come back or not, and he told us he was fine. He filled up the zone and forced them to do something with it. Hats off to Will.”