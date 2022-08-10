PONTOTOC – Conner Armstrong and Nic Townsend are both back where they belong.
Midway through last football season, Armstrong was relegated to the sidelines with a shoulder injury, forcing Townsend to move from receiver to quarterback for Pontotoc. It also took Townsend away from his cornerback position on defense.
Armstrong is healthy now and back under center for his senior season, and no one is happier about that than Townsend.
“It’s a big weight lifted off my shoulders,” said Townsend, who led Pontotoc to a 4-2 record and the second round of the Class 4A playoffs as quarterback. “Trying to play quarterback, that’s stressful — very stressful. Conner was still on the field with me. He helped me get through it.”
Armstrong and Townsend, who’s also a senior, have played football together since the third grade. So it hasn’t taken them long to reestablish their on-field rhythm.
“We have the best connection there is,” Armstrong said. “I know when he’s going to cut a route off or stop a route. My junior year was cut short, so I’m glad it’s our last year and we get to do what we’ve always done.”
After sharing starting duties as a freshman, Armstrong passed for 1,645 yards, 17 touchdowns and six interceptions as a sophomore. He suffered a separated shoulder during the sixth game of the 2021 season, having thrown for 732 yards, five TDs and nine interceptions.
Townsend had 30 catches for 462 yards and five touchdowns last season before moving to QB.
Pontotoc is converting to the Air Raid offense this fall, which should make its passing game as dangerous as ever.
“He had a couple of bad games last year, but this year we’ve simplified everything to more fit him,” coach Jeff Carter said of Armstrong. “We’re going to see more positive production out of him.”
Townsend isn’t Armstrong’s only target. He’s also got senior Jaden Montgomery, who was limited to one game last year due to injury. Anthony Hurd is a shifty sophomore, senior Davion Sampson brings experience to the position, and slimmed-down junior Colton Farley has moved from tight end to the slot.
The Air Raid could also offset some inexperience on the offensive line.
“We feel like that fits us best, and it is much easier than the offense we ran in past years. We think that with our receivers and our linemen that that’s best for our success,” Armstrong said.
The Warriors open their season Aug. 26 at home versus Shannon.
