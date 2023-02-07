SALTILLO – With Saltillo’s boys basketball team trailing by two late in the fourth quarter, girls head coach Titus Goree was standing on the sideline and yelled for someone to make a play. Matthew Armstrong obliged.
The senior guard scored the final four points of the game, and the Tigers took down No. 9-ranked West Point 36-33 in the semifinals of the Division 1-5A tournament Tuesday night. Saltillo will face New Hope in Friday’s championship game.
The Tigers (19-8) were trailing 33-31 when Goree made his plea. Armstrong promptly stole an inbounds pass, hit a layup while being fouled, and drained the free throw for a 34-33 lead with 1:03 left.
“I listen to coach Goree because coach Goree is an amazing coach and amazing person,” Armstrong said. “He’s helped me out through a lot of things. As long as I listen to him, I feel like we can be successful as a team.”
Armstrong made another layup with 16 seconds left, and West Point (19-7) missed a 3-pointer in the final seconds. It had been a struggle for Armstrong offensively up until that point; he finished with five points but 10 rebounds.
“Matt plays hard 24/7,” Saltillo coach Craig Lauderdale said. “He made a play. He’s just a great player.”
It was a defensive battle for all four quarters. Saltillo led 17-13 at halftime, and it was 27-27 after three quarters.
West Point’s Elijah Young had a steal and layup to tie the game at 31-31, and a turnover on the next possession led to a Tabius Blanchard bucket and a 33-31 Green Wave lead with 1:52 left.
West Point shot 12 of 40 (30%) from the field and 7 of 18 (38.9%) from the free throw line. Saltillo was 12 of 47 (25.5%) from the floor and 9 of 13 (69.2%) from the stripe.
West Point’s M.J. Smith, a Mississippi/Alabama All-Star game selection, was held to just four points.
“We held him to a pretty bad game, and we stopped their shooters from getting hot,” Armstrong said.
Demetrius Duffy led the Tigers with 11 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks.
(G) New Hope 35, Columbus 34: Jada Jefferson scored 11 points as New Hope held on to advance to Friday’s final, where it will face West Point. Makhya Weatherspoon led Columbus with 16 points.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Armstrong’s two late baskets were sandwiched around a West Point offensive foul.
Point Maker: Duffy shot 3 of 7 from the field and 5 of 8 from the line.
Talking Point: “We had to win tonight. Third place wasn’t worth a flip. That for sure gets us a home (playoff) game.” – Lauderdale