CLINTON – They are the defending Class 6A state champions for a reason.
Behind a stellar offensive attack from Brice Nunnery and Hayden Thomas, the Clinton Arrows raced past Oxford 5-0 to remain unbeaten in the second round of the Class 6A boys soccer playoffs on Wednesday night.
Clinton (18-0-1) will host Horn Lake in the third round.
“It is one of those things that we know going in is that Oxford is a quality team that we played earlier in the season and gave us one of our better games of the year, so they gave us some motivation in the end. In the playoffs you’re going to have to compete, and that’s what happened,” Clinton coach Tyler Wade said. “One of our goals was to get our first goal in the first 10 minutes, and we did that and then just keep pressing.”
The Arrows did just that as they scored nine minutes into the game, with Nunnery scoring off a pass from Keaton Cole to give Clinton the early 1-0 lead.
Nunnery found the back of the net for the second time in the first half off a pass from Hayden Thomas to give the Arrows a 2-0 lead.
Thomas extended the Clinton lead to 3-0 on a breakaway in the 24th minute of the first half.
“We’ve been really good in the attacking half, and that’s where we get our opportunities, and tonight we really executed that well,” Wade said. “Nunnery and Thomas have been two of our best players all year, and they play the ball really well, and both are fast and create opportunities for someone else to score.”
Cody Barnett added a goal in the 66th minute and Andrew Kimbrell scored the final goal of the night two minutes later to give Clinton the 5-0 lead.
Thomas had two assists along with the goal to lead the Arrows offensively.
“We came out with the right energy tonight to put them away early. We play with three in the back, so we have a lot numbers forward and play through the middle of the field, and tonight we did that with our attack,” Thomas said. “All the seniors came out and said this wasn’t going to be our last game and we’re trying to make history.”
Oxford only managed three shots on goal for the night. The Chargers finish the season 13-6.
“When you play the best team in the state on their home field, you’ve got to come out and play absolutely perfect, and tonight we ran into the best team in the state, and there’s a reason they’re undefeated,” Oxford coach Hunter Crane said. “Credit to them, and I thought we played hard but couldn’t match the physicality and speed they have. They were better.”
