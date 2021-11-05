Favorites: North Panola (7-1) and Winona (9-1) both look pretty tough. Neither has lost to a 3A team this season.
Amory (6-3) and Kossuth (8-2) are the best hopes for our coverage area. I’m especially intrigued by Kossuth, which has seen its defense pull a 180 this year. After allowing 35.7 ppg last season, the Aggies are currently allowing just 9.6.
Kossuth’s only losses were both by one point, against Baldwyn and Ripley.
Dark horse: Feels weird calling Noxubee County (6-3) a dark horse, seeing as the Tigers own five state championships in 4A and have reached the 3A title game two-straight years. Amory’s biggest win of the season was over Noxubee.
Favorites: Hoo boy, is this gonna be fun. Itawamba AHS (9-1), Houston (8-2), Ripley (8-2) and Pontotoc (6-4) could all make deep runs.
Problem is, there are teams like Clarksdale (7-1) and West Lauderdale (9-1) standing in the way. Clarksdale, not surprisingly, has a stingy defense. And West Lauderdale has a running back, Ja’Karius Grant, who has already rushed for 2,201 yards.
Dark horse: I would consider Ripley a dark horse. The Tigers aren’t that complicated: They give the ball to Immanuel Griffin and play stellar defense.
This team was 2-10 just two years ago, but former Calhoun City coach Perry Liles has turned this around. And if anyone knows about deep playoff runs, it’s Liles.
